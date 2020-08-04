Big Brother All-Stars house tour given by Julie Chen, video released

CBS has released a Big Brother All-Stars house tour led by host Julie Chen.

This new look at the Big Brother house provides even more information about what things will look like on the show this season.

It’s interesting to note that the producers even went with some murals of former houseguests on the walls.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

The full Big Brother All-Stars house tour

Earlier in the day, the show released some still images of what the inside of the house looks like now. It gave some hints about the bedrooms and common areas but didn’t quite reveal the theme.

Now, everyone gets to see a full video of the changes, and there are too many to list in one paragraph.

Take a look at the video below and see how much things have changed between Jackson Michie winning Big Brother 21 and the season premiere of Big Brother All-Stars 2 that will air on August 5.

Julie Chen excited about new Big Brother house

Normally, we get to see Julie walking through the house and showing off the changes. This time, though, she had to do it virtually to stick with the new quarantine measures put in place.

She starts the video by showing off the living room and then moving to the kitchen area. As she explains it, “This year’s kitchen pays homage to some of the biggest All-Star moments from the past two decades of Big Brother.”

As the camera spans around the kitchen, we get a glimpse of Dan’s Funeral displayed on the wall. It references something that Dan Gheesling pulled off on his way to getting named the Big Brother 10 winner.

If any viewers were worried about the egos that might end up inside the house this summer, that might have been an understatement. The production team undertook efforts to elevate the best players that have participated in the reality competition show over the years.

Everything gets started for real when the Big Brother All-Stars schedule begins on August 5. It’s going to be a live move-in event, and it will also be when CBS introduces all of the returning houseguests to the at-home audience.

After Julie Chen’s riddle about the BB22 cast, it was good to receive real information about the show. Now, it’s just a matter of time until the houseguests see the new setup, and the race to become the Big Brother 22 winner begins.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 debuts August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.