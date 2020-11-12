How old is Jenny on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? Sumit’s parents won’t consent because she’s too old for son

Sumit Singh thought his ex-wife’s criminal allegations were bad and the biggest obstacle may be harder to overcome.

He has gotten over his legal woes in court, but the path to marriage for the couple isn’t clear yet.

Jenny Slatten has left her life in Palm Springs and moved to India for Sumit three times. If the couple doesn’t tie the knot soon, the time on her visa will run out and she’ll be forced to return to the United States.

His parents don’t approve

Sumit pleaded his case to his parents but they refuse to give their support to his relationship with the older woman.

“I will never accept Jenny,” Sumit’s mother stated to him.

His mom went on to explain why Jenny’s age is a huge factor in why they don’t agree with the relationship. If it wasn’t for the huge age difference, she would’ve gladly accepted the marriage.

His parents are embarrassed to say that their son is living with someone older than his mother.

His father reminded Sumit that in 10-15 years time, his wife will be in her late seventies. At some point, he may be forced to choose between his aging wife and his aging parents.

“Maybe you’ll need to care for us. We are getting old. But you may also need to take care of her. How will you choose?” Sumit’s dad questioned him.

Although he assured his parents that he’ll take care of everyone, his mom tearfully said, “You are leaving your parents for her.”

How old is Jenny?



Jenny is 61 years old, making her 29 years older than her boyfriend.

As his father pointed out, she is almost twice Sumit’s age of 32. In the past, he said he would go as far as taking legal action to ensure his son doesn’t get married to Jenny.

This is proving difficult for Sumit as he has always sought his parents’ approval.

It also doesn’t help that he is heavily indebted to his father after he paid over $20,000 to help settle his divorce.

Do you think Jenny and Sumit will actually get married on this visit?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.