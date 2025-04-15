How many more episodes are left in the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All?

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort feels like a spin-off that will never end.

This season brought 17 episodes in the regular season and, so far, two Tell All episodes, with another on the way.

Monday, April 14, marks Part 3 of the Tell All.

This season’s cast members — Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj, Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein, and Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre — will appear on stage tonight for another round of post-season antics.

But that’s not all.

According to online sources, two more Tell All episodes will air following tonight’s third installment.

There are 5 parts to the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All

90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty searched online and discovered two more parts to the Tell All.

On Instagram, @shabootydotcom uploaded a screenshot from IMDb showing when Parts 3, 4, and 5 will air.

We know that Part 3 airs tonight, April 14. Part 4 will air on April 21, and the fifth and final segment will air on April 28.

As the synopsis states for Part 3, “Florian tries to justify his late-night dalliances with another woman but the cast is not buying it. Ari’s mom, Janice, reveals the real story on why Ari kept Bini’s passwords. And Josh comes clean on why Natalie has never been invited to his home.”

Part 4 will see some major drama go down on stage, too.

Jasmine’s baby daddy, Matt Branistarenau, faces off against her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo, in the penultimate episode.

Josh will explain why Natalie was never invited to his home, and Sophie makes a “shocking claim” about her ex, Rob.

Part 4’s synopsis reads, “The cast explores why some of the couples have chosen to go their separate ways. Josh reveals the real reason he wouldn’t invite Natalie to his home. Sophie makes a shocking claim about Rob, and Gino prepares to confront Matt.”

Part 5 doesn’t have an episode summary yet on IMDb.

This season’s cast saw some couples re-dedicate themselves while others split up

So far, Parts 1 and 2 of the Tell All have been quite entertaining.

Most notably, Jasmine tossed her high heel at Rob Warne, who threw it onto a rooftop.

Julia admitted she kissed another guy after she and Brandon were engaged, and Sophie and Rob admitted to hooking up after their split.

Although Natalie and Josh and Ariela and Biniyam didn’t make it to the recommitment ceremony, they’ll still share their storyline on stage with their castmates.

With several more episodes left in the Tell All this season, are you ready for more drama, or do you think the Tell All is being dragged on too long?

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 14, at 8/7c on TLC.