Jasmine Pineda warns baby daddy Matt Branistareanu to ‘stay away’ from Gino

Jasmine Pineda may be pregnant with another man’s baby, but she remains loyal to her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo.

Well, at least in a joking context, anyway.

After watching Jasmine and Gino‘s up-and-down storyline this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, no one is sure what to believe about the status of their marriage anymore.

In Monday night’s episode, Gino surprised everyone when he agreed to an open marriage.

Jasmine has been pushing for “ethical non-monogamy” and has already hand-picked the man she wants to participate in it.

Now that Gino has given Jasmine the green light, it’s all systems go for the Panamanian native to have sex with the man of her choosing.

That man just so happens to be Jasmine’s off-camera baby daddy, Matt Branistareanu.

Gino says he agreed to an open marriage since Jasmine’s boyfriend is gay

After Sunday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Gino revealed why he agreed to an open marriage during an episode of Between the Sheets.

During a segment with his castmate, Josh Weinstein, Gino confessed, “The only reason I agreed to the whole open marriage idea [was] because Jasmine told me Matt was gay during the resort, okay?”

Jasmine and her baby daddy poke fun at Gino online

After hearing of Gino’s admission, Jasmine took to social media.

In the comments section of Matt’s most recent Instagram post, Jasmine made her baby’s father aware of Gino’s comments about him.

“Matt, Gino said today in the show that you’re 🏳️‍🌈,” she wrote. “Not to create drama- just saying what he said 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Jasmine and Matt commented back and forth about Gino’s remarks on Instagram. Pic credit: @mattbranistareanu/Instagram

Matt responded to Jasmine, writing, “I see the way he looks at my butt when I bend over, to pick something up😤”

In response, Jasmine told Matt, “Stay away from my husband 😅 How you dare?!! 😠”

She continued to poke fun at Gino’s comments about Matt in her Instagram Story.

In one slide, Jasmine posed with Matt. At the top of the photo, she wrote, “Thanks for being so gay.

“My best and (allegedly) 🏳️‍🌈 friend 😩😆,” she added at the bottom.

Jasmine thanked Matt for being “so gay” and told him to “behave.” Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine also included a screenshot of her and Matt’s Instagram comments and teased, “Matt you better behave! 👨🏻‍🦲 is mine! 😤”

It seems that Jasmine and Matt’s back-and-forth on Instagram was done so in a joking manner.

But, if there’s one thing 90 Day Fiance fans have learned about Jasmine, it’s that she can be a wild card, and anything goes with the controversial reality TV star.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.