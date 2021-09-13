How many grandchildren do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have in 2021?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have more grandchildren than children. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised 19 children plus their great-nephew, Tyler Hutchins.

The couple’s number of grandchildren has continued to grow each year, with 2019 seeing a huge influx of babies born.

With 2021 winding down, followers are curious about the number of grandchildren Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have.

How many grandchildren will Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have in 2021?

Baby watch is in full swing for Anna and Josh Duggar’s seventh child. The couple announced they were expecting a baby girl this fall, and when she arrives, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will have 22 grandchildren.

Anna and Josh made Jim Bob and Michelle grandparents for the first time when Mackynzie Renee Duggar was born in October 2009. Following Mackynzie’s birth, Josh and Anna welcomed Michael James Duggar in June 2011 and Marcus Anthony Duggar in June 2013.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard then welcomed their first child, Israel David Dillard, in April 2015.

Josh and Anna Duggar welcomed their fourth child, Meredith Grace Duggar, in July 2015.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald then welcomed their first child, Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, in Novemver 2015. The couple also welcomed another boy, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, in February 2017.

Jill and Derick welcomed their second son, Samuel Scott Dillard, in July 2017.

Another little boy for Josh and Anna, Mason Garett Duggar, was born in September 2017.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed their first child, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, in February 2018.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell welcomed their first child, Garrett David Duggar, in June 2018.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their first daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, in July 2018.

After nearly a year without another Duggar grandbaby born, the baby boom of 2019 happened.

Jessa and Ben welcomed their third child and first daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, in May 2019.

Kendra and Joe welcomed their second child and first daughter, Addison Renee Duggar, in November 2019.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson celebrated the arrival of their rainbow baby, Bella Milagro Duggar, in November 2019.

Josh and Anna welcomed their sixth child, another little girl, Maryella Hope Duggar, in November 2019.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett welcomed their first child, Grace Annette Duggar, in January 2020.

Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed their second child and rainbow baby, Evelyn Mae Forsyth, in August 2020.

Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their second daughter, Evangeline Jo Vuolo, in November 2020.

Joe and Kendra welcomed their third child, another little girl, Brooklyn Praise Duggar, in February 2021.

Jessa and Ben had another little girl, Fern Elliana Seewald, in July 2021.

That makes 21 grandchildren, with number 22 on the way any day. When Anna Duggar delivers her seventh child, it will make 11 girls in a row for the Duggar family.

Are there any more babies on the way for the Duggars?

Earlier this month, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu announced they were expecting their first child. He spilled the beans and revealed they are due in April 2022.

There is speculation that a few more announcements are coming, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Followers think Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey will have something to say soon, and possibly John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett.

For now, though, 21 grandchildren have been born, and two more are on the way.