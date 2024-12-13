Here’s why Reba McEntire is leaving The Voice

It’s official! Reba McEntire is bidding goodbye to The Voice after an exciting Season 26.

The country singer had one contestant in the finale, but unfortunately, Danny Joseph’s performance didn’t make the cut and score him the win.

Could that be why Reba won’t be one of the coaches in the 2025 installment of the show?

With one win already under her belt thanks to Asher HaVon, it’s doubtful that the current loss has anything to do with her departure.

It seems her busy schedule is to blame, which is good for Reba but sad news for fans who enjoyed her thoughtful critique and warm sentiments on the singing competition.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Reba will still be on TV, and interestingly, on the same network, NBC, but in a different capacity, as an actress.

Is this why Reba McEntire is leaving The Voice?

Reba McEntire has another hit show on her hands, starring in the sitcom Happy Place, which debuted on NBC earlier this year.

The show’s first season was a success and now the red-haired beauty and her co-stars are gearing up to continue filming again.

Variety reported a few weeks ago that the network ordered additional episodes.

Happy Place originally filmed 13 episodes for the season, but after successfully pulling in over 14 million views since its debut, the network requested five more episodes.

Reba will be busy over the next few months, which may explain her decision to sit out the upcoming season of The Voice.

Who’s replacing Reba next season?

Reba has been a familiar face on the series since it premiered in 2011 so this might not be goodbye forever.

She’s already made her mark by cementing a place in the winner’s circle back in Season 25, which means she is still leaving on a high note.

After learning that Reba, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg would not be returning for the upcoming season, viewers responded, with many saying they would miss the trio.

One spot will be filled by John Legend, who sat out last season but is ready to take on coaching duties again and add another win under his belt.

Adam Levine is also back after a lengthy hiatus from the show, and The Voice fans are excited about the Girls Like You singer’s return.

After Michael Bublé’s successful debut winning the championship, he’s returning to try and strike gold twice.

Rounding out the list of coaches for Season 27 is newcomer, country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Meanwhile, Reba hasn’t publicly addressed her departure from the show.

The Voice Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on NBC.