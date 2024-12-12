The Voice fans react to the new Season 27 judges and celebrate Adam Levine’s return

The Voice is not missing a beat and although Season 26 just ended, things are already underway for the next installment.

The show is making major changes in 2025 with at least one new face in the judge’s seat and fans have been sounding off on social media.

Viewers can kiss goodbye to Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire because they’re not returning.

Newbie Michael Bublé scored a second season after his mentee, Sofronio Vasquez, took home the championship.

He’s the only Season 26 judge returning next year.

He’ll be joined by returning judges John Legend and Adam Levine and country singer Kelsea Ballerini—a first-timer in the judge’s seat.

The Voice announces new lineup of judges for Season 27

The Voice Instagram account posted an update about the upcoming season and fans of the show have been reacting to the news.

“New year, new season. 🎉 #TheVoice returns February 3 with Coaches @AdamLevine, @JohnLegend, @KelseaBallerini and @MichaelBublé on @nbc and streaming on @peacock,” the post reads.

That means Snoop is out after his rookie season and so are Reba and Gwen.

However, it’s not necessarily goodbye forever for the trio, as the show is known for rotating coaches throughout the years.

Case in point, John Legend took a break during Season 26 and now he’s returned.

Adam also left the series years ago, and now he’s back in the judge’s seat, so don’t be surprised if we see Gwen, Snoop, and Reba in the future.

Fans are excited about the return of Adam Levine

The Voice fans have been commenting on the latest update and many are happy about Adam Levine’s return.

“Yasss, Adam!!! We love you, @adamlevine ♡,” wrote a commenter.

“Yeah, I knew Adam would return when Blake Shelton left. Adam Levine just had to take a break but I knew he would come back,” exclaimed another.

“That is a dream team of coaches. Excited that Adam is returning!” added someone else.

Despite their excitement about Adam’s return, many viewers confessed they’ll miss Snoop, Gwen, and Reba.

“It will be hard to top this current season 26. Without Snoop and Reba. And the talent this season was really good too,” reasoned one commenter.

“Snoop, Reba, Gwen, and Michael are the best coaches together! Great personalities!” added someone else.

Fans of The Voice react to the judges. Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

What do you think of the Season 27 switch-up? Will you miss Reba, Snoop, and Gwen?

The Voice Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on NBC.