When does The Voice return in 2025 and who are the coaches?

The Voice Season 26 crowned a winner last night, with Sofronio Vasquez taking home the top honor.

Sofronio was one of two singers on Michael Buble’s team competing in the finale.

Micheal scored his first win on the show, beating out his fellow newbie coach Snoop Dogg and veteran coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

The two-night finale for The Voice Season 26 packed a punch with killer performances from the finalists.

Many special guests appeared on the season finale, including Martha Stewart, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Sting, and Tears for Fears.

Now that Season 26 of The Voice has ended, fans are asking about Season 27.

Here’s what we know.

When will The Voice return in 2025?

The Voice fans are in for a hiatus before the show returns to NBC airwaves.

In fact, the show won’t be back until February, which isn’t surprising as NBC focuses on holiday programming and New Year’s festivities.

Season 27 of The Voice premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. Those who miss the premiere can catch it on Peacock the next day.

As of this writing, there has been no mention of the premiere rolling into Tuesday, February 4. The Voice tends to air on Mondays and Tuesdays, but the latter may not be added until later in the season.

Once again, the singing competition switches up the judges in the iconic red chairs when the show returns.

Who are the coaches for The Voice Season 27?

After a 10-season break, The Voice OG coach Adam Levine is back. Adam is in good company with the latest The Voice coach winner, Michael Buble, returning for his second stint on the show.

John Legend took a break for The Voice Season 26, but he will sit in a red chair for Season 27. First-time coach country singer Kelsea Ballerini joins the three men.

That’s right, Reba, Gwen, and Snoop Dogg are out for the next season. We have a feeling that we haven’t seen the last of them.

Filming for the upcoming season got underway last summer, with Adam sharing a glimpse of the judges working together in July.

“First week of taping Season 27 of @nbcthevoice with these three is done, love them, it’s great to be back! #S27 #Spring2025,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Carson Daly will be on hand as host, and we can expect many special guests on The Voice next season.

The Voice Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on NBC.