The Voice fans react to Gwen Stefani and Martha Stewart’s ‘funny’ collab: ‘The duo we need’

Gwen Stefani and Martha Stewart are the dynamic duo The Voice fans never knew they needed until now.

Snoop Dogg might need to keep a close eye on these two before he loses his bestie to Gwen.

The two women shared a funny moment in a clip posted on social media, and fans of the show are going off.

Martha was a special guest during night one of The Voice Season 26 finale.

She used her talents to spruce up not only the backstage area but also the coaches before they took their seats on stage.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Martha also took the stage later in the night with yummy treats, but we know she was really there to support her BFF, Snoop.

This is the rapper’s first time as a coach, and he’s hoping to make a splash during his debut season and take home the win with his mentee, Jeremey Beloate.

However, it’s not Martha and Snoop that people are excited about right now; it’s Martha and Gwen.

Gwen Stefani and Martha Stewart are a ‘flowerful duo’

The funny moment between the two blondes was posted on The Voice Instagram page, with the caption, “Gwen and Martha Stewart together is a flowerful duo. 💐 #TheVoice.”

The clip starts with Gwen arranging a bouquet of sunflowers.

Martha then walks into the room and is instantly unimpressed with Gwen’s efforts, telling her, “I would not really mix sunflowers with eucalyptus,” calling the bouquet “a little odd.”

She then does a quick fix, tossing the singer’s arrangement and replacing it with a large bouquet of red roses mixed with green and white flowers and topped off with a big red bow to mark the holiday season.

The Voice fans are loving Gwen and Martha together

The funny banter between the two women tickled viewers and they immediately took to the comments.

“I counted at least 3 times when Gwen wanted to burst out laughing but stayed in her character 🤣💐,” wrote a commenter.

“I think Gwen held her laughter back 😂😂💐🌻,” reiterated someone else.

Another claimed that Gwen and Martha are “The duo we need ❤️.”

One Instagram user said, “Too funny #bouquet.”

“Love Martha and Gwen 😍🎄💃🎄💃,” someone else chimed in.

Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

Despite the fun moment, it’s serious business for Gwen, who’s waiting to see if her girl Sydney Sterlace will be the Season 26 champion.

Gwen got some heat earlier in the season when viewers reasoned that she sent home the best vocalist on her team.

However, the blonde beauty is confident she made the right choice to keep Sydney.

The talented 16-year-old hit the finale stage first with I Miss You, I’m Sorry by Gracie Abrams, then Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol.

Now it’s all in America’s hands, and we’re excited to see if this dynamic duo can take home the win.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.