Gwen Stefani called out for sending the ‘best vocalist’ home on The Voice

Gwen Stefani irritated some of The Voice viewers who believed she “robbed” one of Season 33’s best talents from winning the show.

The latest episodes featured the Playoffs round of NBC’s competition, and Team Gwen was in the spotlight.

The coach had a tough decision because she could only keep two of her singers out of the five on her team.

In addition, no more saves or steals were left during the competition to keep prospective talents around.

During the episode, MGK appeared as a special guest mentor for Team Gwen, advising the performers and discussing their work.

However, when it came time to choose who she’d keep and who went home, many fans seemed frustrated by Gwen’s actions.

Team Gwen lost three singers during the Playoffs

Team Gwen featured one of the major stars of Season 26 with her singer, Jose Luis. Gwen and others praised him throughout the episode.

“Jose Luis is a monster. He’s so unbelievably gifted,” Gwen Stefani told MGK before he performed.

MGK agreed he was “amazing” after watching a video of his performance.

She described having Jose Luis on her team as “so fun” because it made her “feel powerful.”

Once Jose Luis arrived and met MGK, Gwen admitted she didn’t know what else she could do to coach him except be his “cheerleader.”

Jose Luis later knocked it out of the park with a beautiful rendition of Mary J. Blige’s No More Drama that brought the audience and coaches to their feet with applause.

Snoop admitted that if he had any more buttons available, he “would push the button to get him to the final, too.”

Reba McEntire and Michael Buble were also complimentary. Michael said he was “blown away,” and Reba praised Jose Luis’s “absolutely incredible” vocals and “charisma on stage.”

Gwen said she had “so many feelings” after witnessing his performance and called it “so difficult” regarding her decision for later.

In a confessional interview, she admitted he has “style, confidence, stage presence,” but they were still working on “getting him to open up even more.”

Gwen also had four other talented singers to consider. Jake Tankersley performed Cody Johnson’s The Painter, while Gabrielle Zabosky performed Roxette’s Listen to Your Heart.

Sydney Sterlace performed Taylor Swift’s Betty, and Jan Dan performed Kansas’s Dust in the Wind.

Following incredible performances all around, Gwen’s tough decision arrived. During the big moment, she told her singers she was “proud” and “honored” to have hung out with them.

“Whatever you do with this moment is gonna be the next part of your life, so that does give me comfort,” she told them.

Gwen revealed her final decision was to keep the two singers she felt she could coach and “help grow.” With that, she kept Jan Dan and young singer Sydney Sterlace on her team.

She said Jan Dan was “so unique” that she had to keep him on her team and allow him to share his gift with the world. Gwen said she kept Sydney because she had a “gut feeling” and “wants to see more” of the young singer’s performances.

Fans blasted Gwen for her decisions on The Voice

Many fans were surprised and dismayed about Gwen not keeping Jose Luis on her team. Fans vented on multiple social media platforms, including X and Instagram.

“Leave it to Gwen to always send the best vocalist home, Jose truly was robbed. #TheVoice,” a commenter wrote on X.

Pic credit: @shakenjaeke/X.com

“GWEN WHAT?? JOSE WAS THE BEST. #TheVoice,” another commenter wrote, including a GIF to drive home their point.

Multiple viewers mentioned that Gwen’s decisions may have also prevented her from winning another season.

“THIS is why I quit watching The Voice before and I got tricked into watching this season. No one can say that Jose was not Gwen’s best singer. He would have won the whole show,” a commenter said.

Another said they were “pretty stunned by Gwen’s picks” and that “Jose Luis’ performance was just filthy. Filthy in the best possible way.”

Pic credit: @Keely3229 & @OneUnifiedProj/X.com

Viewers also reacted to Gwen’s decision on The Voice’s Instagram post.

A fan commented that Jose Luis “got robbed” and called him “the best one up there” from Gwen’s team.

“Gwen messed up! He was this year’s winner,” another fan wrote.

“how did he not make it? Smh Gwen,” another fan commented.

Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

In upcoming episodes, viewers will see which singers advance for Team Snoop, Team Reba, and Team Buble.

Despite dismissing three stellar performers, Gwen still has two talented singers representing her as she attempts to win her second-ever season of The Voice.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.