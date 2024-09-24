The Voice fans say Michael Buble didn’t ‘leave much impact’ and was ‘cringe’ in debut

The Voice returned with its Season 26 premiere, giving viewers their first look at new musical talents competing for the win.

In addition, several new coaches officially debuted, but with mixed reactions from viewers.

Reba McEntire was the only returning coach from the previous season, with Gwen Stefani returning after a hiatus as coach.

Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg and singer Michael Buble officially debuted as the newest coaches.

Snoop, who appeared throughout NBC’s coverage of the Paris Olympics, seemed to win the night as far as new coaches.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, some viewers weren’t as impressed or entertained by Buble in his first appearance on the show.

Snoop and Buble debuted as new The Voice coaches

As The Voice returned, viewers likely noticed that the group of coaches differed quite a bit from the prior season.

Chance the Rapper, Nick Jonas, and John Legend were no longer among the coaches; only Reba returned, making it her third-straight season on the show.

Singer Gwen Stefani last appeared in Season 24 and returned after a one-season break from the show.

The unique duo of Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble joined the group, as NBC promoted heavily ahead of the show.

The Season 26 premiere also featured the musical talents’ Blind Auditions.

Viewers saw Snoop hand out a special Death Row chain after singer Jake Tankersley chose him during an early audition.

In addition, he chose Torre Blake after hearing her perform Erykah Badu’s On & On.

During his debut, Buble joked about Snoop’s smoky entrance on the stage, claiming he got the “munchies” after whatever his fellow coach did.

Later, he ate chips from a Snoop Dogg Rap Snacks bag because he “always wanted to know what Snoop tastes like.”

Buble didn’t just joke around while he was there. The new coach also selected several talents in hopes of winning the season on his debut.

Buble selected Sofronio Vasquez after his I’m Going Down performance and Kiara Vega after she performed Amor Enterno. Both of Buble’s selections earned an A-grade from TV Line.

Here’s what some fans said about the new Season 26 coaches

Fans took to popular social media platforms, including X and Instagram, to share their feedback after the season premiere.

“I love seeing Snoop on #TheVoice. He’s a great addition to the show,” one commenter said.

Another viewer said they’d stopped watching The Voice years ago but returned when Reba got added.

“Never thought it would get better – but then they seated @SnoopDogg next her. 5 minutes in and best season yet! Apparently, I need to try these chips,” the commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @Kniclove, @kevinhansenjr, & @mzbrwneyz/X.com

Unfortunately, some viewers who commented on a Reddit post asking for first impressions had mixed reactions about Buble’s participation in The Voice.

While one commenter said they “really enjoy Snoop” they said Michael will “settle in.”

“Michael is ok, didn’t leave too much impact for me,” another commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @Responsible_Line_652/Reddit.com/r/TheVoice

In another lengthier Reddit comment, a viewer suggested that Buble was “desperate and cringe” when he started “speaking in other languages, and badly at that.”

“I’m not a fan of his music either — mimicking other, greater, singers’ styles is not a great talent, in my opinion,” the individual commented.

Pic credit: @Responsible_Line_652/Reddit.com/r/TheVoice

While that particular commenter may not have fully enjoyed Buble’s first episode, they also said, “overall, I think they all work well together” and also called it “an improvement on last season, one of the Voice’s worst.”

Buble has achieved multiple Grammy wins, including his 2023 trophy for Higher in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

He and Snoop also have Hollywood Walk of Fame status, and their careers seem far from being done.

So far, some viewers are waiting to see if they warm up to Buble with the other coaches as more episodes air.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.