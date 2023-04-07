Here’s why people thought Loren Brovarnik’s post was a 4th pregnancy announcement

Loren Brovarnik posted a photo on social media that had some of her supporters thinking she was announcing her fourth pregnancy.

After sharing the belly bump image online, people were admittedly slow in reading the caption and formed their own assumptions in the meantime.

They quickly took to the comment section to confess that at first, they thought the post was different than it turned out to be.

The first image showed a pregnant Loren clad in a black romper with her hair in a ponytail as she snapped a mirror selfie in her bedroom.

The second photo in the slide showed a close-up of the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star, wearing sunglasses while holding her daughter Ariel in her arm.

“7 months in vs 7 months out 💗 #mygirl #thebrovbunch #premiebaby #chinsbegone,” she captioned the post.

Loren Brovarnik’s recent post was mistaken for a pregnancy announcement

Loren was simply celebrating the fact that her baby girl had officially hit the seven-month mark, so she used the comparison photos to show her belly at seven months pregnant and then her baby at seven months old.

However, Loren’s Instagram followers admittedly thought the pregnancy photo was her way of saying that she was expecting baby number four.

“Dude I almost got a heart attack 😂 4 under 4 was my first thought when seeing picture 1,” confessed one Instagram user.

“Legit thought this was a pregnancy announcement. I was like damn you faster than Rihanna 😂,” added someone else.

Another person wrote, “I thought it was a 4 under 4 😮 I was like Alex tricked you into it this time lol.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

There were several other comments along those lines, as other people also got tricked by the Instagram post.

“Omg I thought you got pregnant again 😂,” said one commenter.

“Tell me why I thought this was a pregnancy announcement even though you’ve been posting body pics 🤦🏻‍♀️😭🥰😂.”

90 Day Fiance stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are done having kids

Little Ariel is growing up fast, which is very emotional for Loren because she is the last in the Brovarnik bunch.

Last month, Loren was in tears because Ariel had moved up to another size of clothing upon hitting the six-month mark.

“I’m really having a hard time accepting it,” admitted the mom of three, who also said she was sad because Ariel was likely “the last baby in the Brovarnik house.”

Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have two boys, Shai and Asher, and baby Ariel is their only daughter. All three pregnancies were difficult for Loren and in 2022, after she gave birth to Ariel, the infant was in the NICU for quite some time.

Furthermore, The 34-year-old suffers from postpartum depression and the many side effects that come with it.

So, although it’s bittersweet to see how fast her kids are growing up, it’s not surprising that Loren wants to put all those difficult pregnancy issues behind her and just enjoy her family of five.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.