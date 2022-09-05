90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shows belly bump photos of all her babies

Loren Brovarnik shares cute photos showing off her baby bumps. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is having fun with her third pregnancy and sharing the sweet moment with her social media followers.

A fan favorite of the franchise, Loren married Alexei Brovarnik and has built quite a life with him.

The two met in Alexei’s home country of Israel while Loren was on a trip. They managed a long-distance relationship until agreeing to get married.

They had two weddings – one in Israel for Alexei’s family and another in America for Loren’s family. Since then, they’ve settled in Florida to be closer to Loren’s parents.

The couple has become a staple in the 90 Day franchise, appearing in spinoff shows like Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk, and their series After the 90 Days.

Already parents of two, Loren and Alexei, are expecting their third child later this year. As they anticipate their baby’s arrival, Loren decided to compare her baby bumps from each pregnancy in a cute post on Instagram.

Loren Brovarnik shows off each of her baby bumps

Loren recruited her dad for a fun photo that seems to have become a tradition that she’s included in each of her pregnancies.

Once her stomach had grown enough to be noticeable, Loren snapped a pic standing toe-to-toe with her dad. The two then touch bellies, creating a sweet and memorable photo.

Loren did this picture with her first two pregnancies and recently did it for a third time with her current baby bump.

She posted all three photos showing each pregnancy’s differences in size and shape. She captioned her post with, “All my brovs in the belly.🤰🏻

BabyB, 2022 (8 months)

BabyBoten, 2021 (5 months)

BabyBrov, 2019 (5 months)

💙💗🤍💙💗🤍”

Loren is currently 8-months pregnant, and the couple is anxiously awaiting their baby’s arrival.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik will not find out their baby’s gender

After announcing her pregnancy, Loren and Alexei shared they would not find out the gender of their third baby. They will wait until the birth to be surprised.

Loren has stated this will be the couple’s last baby, and they wanted to do something different this time around.

Already parents to sons Shai and Asher, many fans believe the third Brovarnik baby will be a girl. Loren asked her fans their thoughts, and many think she is carrying this baby much differently than she carried the other two.

The baby’s birth will mean Loren and Alexei will have three kids under the age of three. Loren admitted feeling a bit scared but said she’s been feeling good throughout her pregnancy and is ready to welcome their last bundle of joy.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.