Loren Brovarnik gets emotional as baby Ariel hits a new milestone

Loren Brovarnik’s daughter Ariel just hit a major milestone, and it’s making her mama quite emotional.

The 90 Day Fiance star opened up on social media about why she was feeling sad, and she shed a few tears in the video as well.

The clip showed little Ariel on the changing table as she got ready to switch up her outfit, but that triggered something for Loren.

“This a moment that a lot of moms can relate to…because I’m going through her clothes right now, and she’s such a big girl,” said Loren in tears. “She’s in the next size and I’m really having a hard time accepting it.”

Loren added some context to her emotional post, noting that Ariel is “probably the last baby in the Brovarnik house.”

Back in June 2022, when Loren was still pregnant with Ariel, both she and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, decided to keep the gender a surprise since it would be their last child. The couple had a gender reveal for their boys, Shai and Asher, but decided to do things differently for their third and final child.

It was also an emotional pregnancy for the couple since little Ariel was in the NICU for several days after her birth. Now, little Ariel is doing better than ever and meeting all her milestones.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik shares relatable post

As she continued to tear up in the video, Loren noted, “I know a lot of moms can relate to this right now because it’s so hard. She’s basically like in college already, totally on her way.”

The 34-year-old also added a poll in her Instagram Story with the heading, “TOTAL UGLY CRY HAPPENING.”

She added two options and asked people to vote between “Omg I’ve been there! I remember” or “stay strong- it gets better!”

The results of her poll proved that people did, in fact, understand the plight of the third-time mom, as 54% agreed that they’ve been in the same position.

Loren Brovarnik online poll results. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Meanwhile, as her mom was in tears, little Ariel was busy dancing up a storm and wiggling her tiny body, dressed in an adorable romper.

This is not the first time that Loren has been in tears over how fast Ariel is growing up. In February, she had another tearful moment on video over the realization that the toddler was already five months old.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have three kids under the age of three

Loren and Alexei have their hands full dealing with three kids under the age of three, now being outnumbered by their kids.

Ariel was born in September of 2022, and she joined her big brothers Shai who is two years old, and Asher, who is a year old.

Sometimes things have gotten overwhelming for Loren, who has been battling with postpartum depression. She’s kept her social media follower updated over the past few months by admitting in certain moments to not being okay.

However, she seems to be doing much better in recent weeks, so here’s hoping Loren continues to improve, so that she can be the best mama for her three babies.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.