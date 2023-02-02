Loren Brovarnik cries over baby Ariel growing up ‘really, really fast’

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik can’t get over how quickly her daughter, Ariel, is growing up.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Loren and her husband, Alexei “Alex” Brovarnik, welcomed their third child, daughter Ariel, in September 2022.

Ariel joined big brothers, Shai, 2, and Asher, 1, making Loren and Alex parents to three under 3 within just two years.

These days, Loren is soaking up every minute while Ariel is still an infant.

At nearly 5 months old, Loren can’t believe just how fast time is flying, and it’s bringing her to tears.

Loren recorded herself and Ariel relaxing at home and shared the video to her Instagram Stories earlier this week.

After panning her camera to the bed to show Ariel clad in an adorable rainbow-printed onesie, Loren put her hand on her cheek and got emotional as she thought about time ticking away so fast.

“You guys, the hormones are so real,” Loren began as she frowned. “It goes by really, really fast. Like, too fast,” she added, fighting back tears as she sniffled.

“And yes, I still cry over it,” she admitted, joking that she also cries whenever someone wins The Price is Right.

Loren panned the camera back to Ariel, telling her fans, “Just look at her!” as her baby girl stared at the camera.

“And I do; I just cry because, what the F? It goes by too fast,” Loren said with a frown before ending her video.

Will Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have more children?

If it were up to Alex, he and Loren would add at least one more baby to their family. Although Loren has made it clear that’s she content with two sons and a daughter, Alex revealed that he would prefer to have at least four children.

Before getting pregnant with Ariel and after discovering their second child would be another boy, Alex confessed, “I was happy that it’s another boy. That means we have an opening for another try [to have a girl], and, uh, I think I want four in total.”

However, Loren didn’t agree with Alex’s plan and rebutted, “The only way I would consider four kids is if, by some miracle, the next time we try, it’s twins.”

Shortly after Ariel’s birth, Loren came under fire from critics who questioned why she didn’t share much of her daughter on social media. Ariel, like Shai and Asher, spent some time in the NICU following her birth, but Loren didn’t post much about it on Instagram.

One of Loren’s critics reached out to her via DM to question why she hadn’t mentioned Ariel. Loren didn’t take well to the comment and called the critic out in her Instagram Stories, telling them to “back the eff up.”

Loren has discovered that being in the public eye has its pros and cons, and she’s made it clear that when it comes to her family, she decides what and how much she shares on social media.

