90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik says third baby is the last one, reveals why she’s ‘scared’

Pregnant 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is ready for her third baby to arrive, and admittedly it will be her last. The reality TV personality and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, already have two boys, Shai and Asher Noah.

The couple welcomed their firstborn Shai–whose name means “gift” in Hebrew– back in 2020. It wasn’t long before Loren was pregnant again with another son, who made his debut on August 16, 2021. However, the couple wasn’t done expanding their family quite yet.

A few weeks ago, the reality TV stars revealed on social media that they have another child on the way, but the gender is still unknown.

Whether they have a girl or another boy, this will be the last kid for the Brovarnik family, and Loren is already scared about having three kids under the age of three.

Loren Brovarnik says third baby will be the last

The 90 Day Fiance star will have a houseful of trouble when their third baby arrives this fall, and, while they are looking forward to meeting BabyB, he or she will be their last child.

The pair walked the MTV Awards red carpet for an exciting date night in California over the weekend, and they dished about their growing family.

Loren and Alexei chatted with the press, and the pregnant mama confessed to being even “more scared” about welcoming their third child. The couple also plans to do things a little differently with BabyB than they did with their two sons– keeping the gender a surprise.

They have had two gender reveals in the past, one for Asher and one for Shai, but there will be none for their third baby.

“We don’t know the gender. We’re not finding out. Because this is the last one,” Loren told In Touch. “We’re done. I’m done.”

Pregnant Loren Brovarnik says she’s feeling great

The 90 Day Fiance couple turned heads in their coordinated black and white outfits as they walked the red carpet at the MTV Awards. They also scored a win and took home the award for Best Reality Romance.

However, before finding out the good news, the couple chatted with Entertainment Tonight, and Loren’s pregnancy was a major topic of conversation.

During her chat with the media outlet, the 33 -year-old expressed awe and excitement at her “third [pregnancy] in three years.”

“I’ve been pregnant since 2019,” noted Loren– who admitted that she felt great during her third pregnancy as she rocked stiletto heels and a black macrame dress that showed off her baby bump.

“I feel very different this time around,” she admitted.

Loren and Alexei announced their third pregnancy on May 6, and BabyB is expected to arrive in the fall.

