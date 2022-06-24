90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shows 5-month baby bump comparisons of her pregnancies

Loren shared a baby bump comparison with all three of her pregnancies. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik gave her fans what they’ve been asking for in the form of a baby bump comparison from her three pregnancies.

Loren and her 90 Day Fiance husband Alexei Brovarnik are currently expecting their third child together, due this fall. The arrival of baby number three will make Loren and Alexei parents to three kids under three later this year, as they’re already parents to sons Shai, 2, and Asher, 10 months.

Recently, Loren has been getting plenty of requests to share a baby bump comparison of herself during all three of her pregnancies. She took to Instagram, where she shared what her fans have been asking for.

Loren Brovarnik shares 5-month baby bump comparison from her pregnancies

In an Instagram post shared on June 23, Loren shared the three pics, which she captioned, “The bump comparison you’ve all been asking for! All taken at 5ish months in each pregnancy. First pic is Shai. Second pic is Asher. Third pic is BabyB.”

“Obviously a healthy boy or girl is perfectly fine for us – but, since we DO NOT know the gender, what are you all thinking this time around?? 💕💙” she concluded her caption.

In the comments section, most of Loren’s 1.4 million Instagram followers played along and guessed whether they thought she’s carrying a boy or a girl this time.

90 Day Fiance fans guess the gender of Loren and Alexei’s baby

Referencing an old wives’ tale, one commenter wrote, “You’re carrying higher this time! I’m thinking girl 💖☺️💖”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Another follower was certain Loren and Alexei will be adding even more testosterone to their family later this year: “Another boy! #boymom 💙 I’ll scream though if it’s a girl. 😍”

Plenty more guesses poured in, with a seemingly even amount of guesses for both boy and girl. One fan asked Loren about the gender of Baby B.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“When will you [find] out if it’s a boy or a girl ? With ur family or friends will u update us please,” their comment read.

Loren replied and explained, “@carlacrewjulieyahoo.com3505 when BabyB is born – that’s when we will find out!”

As Loren told her fans last month, she and Alexei want to be surprised in the delivery room when their third child is born. During an Instagram Stories Q&A, Loren told her followers of the baby’s gender, “It’s a surprise for us when BabyB arrives!”

Although Baby B’s gender will be a surprise for everyone, Loren recently had some fun with her fans and polled them on the impending baby’s gender. According to Loren’s fans, she and Alexei will be welcoming a girl this fall, with the votes at 66% for a girl and 34% for a boy. Loren and her fans will just have to wait until Baby B makes their grand entrance to find out the gender.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.