Here’s why 90 Day Fiance fans are comparing Matt and Amani to Kody and Meri Brown

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance kicked off this weekend, and, as promised, viewers were introduced to the series’ first throuple.

Amani and Matt are a married couple who share more than just kids. They also have a girlfriend, Any.

As we learned on Sunday night, their relationship with Mexican native Any is strictly long-distance.

Since Any is not an American citizen, the throuple can’t harmoniously live together as a trio.

So, Amani and Matt devised a plan to be able to bring Any to the US to be with them: get divorced.

During a boat ride with their friends, Amani and Matt dropped the bombshell about considering a legal divorce so that Any could come to San Diego to live with them and build a family.

“Our options are limited,” Amani admitted. “It would have to be, like, something called a K-1 visa, which is a fiance visa.”

Amani and Matt want to get divorced so they can bring Any to America

Matt spoke up when questioned about how that would work since Amani and Matt are legally married.

Amani and Matt want to get divorced so they can bring Any to America

Matt explained that how he was labeled on paper didn’t matter because he would be in Amani’s life forever, regardless.

Amani and Matt plan to get a divorce “just on paper” to bring Any to America on a K-1 visa.

She would marry one of them and become a lawful permanent resident (green card holder).

90 Day Fiance meets Sister Wives?

The throuple scene was certainly a first for 90 Day Fiance, and viewers’ reactions were fittingly skeptical.

On X (formerly Twitter), 90 Day Fiance fans spoke out, comparing Matt and Amani’s relationship to that of another reality TV couple: Kody and Meri Brown of Sister Wives.

Kody and Meri did something similar in their marriage by getting legally divorced.

Their reason was so that Kody could marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, for him to adopt her children from a previous marriage.

90 Day Fiance fans felt they were watching the scenario play out again.

“Have Amani and Matt not seen Sister Wives?” pondered one skeptic. “This isn’t going to end well!”

"Have Amani and Matt not seen Sister Wives?" pondered one skeptic. "This isn't going to end well!"

A second X user also cross-referenced Sister Wives in their hashtag, writing, “Amani, the last time a man divorced his wife for another woman to join their family, it blew up.”

A second X user also cross-referenced Sister Wives in their hashtag, writing, "Amani, the last time a man divorced his wife for another woman to join their family, it blew up."

“Matt & Amani need to be on another show,” added @beingnozey. “And just like that other couple, I don’t see this ending well.”

"Matt & Amani need to be on another show," added @beingnozey. "And just like that other couple, I don't see this ending well."

#90dayfiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days

Another show featuring a K-1 visa three-way situation was Seeking Sister Wife.

Garrick Merrifield and his wife, Dannielle, did the same thing. To bring their Brazilian potential sister wife, Roberta, to the US, Garrick and Dannielle legally divorced.

Reminding 90 Day Fiance viewers of Garrick and Dannielle’s situation, another X user wrote, “I know that #90DayFiance is trying to be edgy with the thruple, but we’ve already seen the ‘divorce my wife so I can apply for the K1 visa for my international girlfriend’ on #seekingsisterwife.”

I know that #90DayFiance is trying to be edgy with the thruple, but we've already seen the 'divorce my wife so I can apply for the K1 visa for my international girlfriend' on #seekingsisterwife.



"Matt and Amani are merely poor man's Garrick and Dannielle."

“SO Matt annd Amani have a girlfriend who lives in Mexico? Is this #90dayfiance or #SeekingSisterWife ? #90dayfiance,” added @GeorgeMossey.

"SO Matt annd Amani have a girlfriend who lives in Mexico? Is this #90dayfiance or #SeekingSisterWife ? #90dayfiance"

Matt and Amani’s storyline will certainly shake things up this season on 90 Day Fiance.

As their friend tried to warn them, a three-way relationship may entice them, but jealousy usually prevails.

In Kody and Meri Brown’s case, their legal divorce seemed to signify the beginning of the end of their marriage.

As for Garrick and Dannielle, things didn’t work out with Roberta, either, but they’re still hopeful they’ll find more women to fulfill their polygamous dream.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.