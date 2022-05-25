Seeking Sister Wife spoiler: The Merrifields court another woman, second-guess Roberta joining their marriage

Have Garrick and Dannielle given up on Roberta? Pic credit: @garrickmerrifield/Instagram

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife is just around the corner and there’s trouble in Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield’s plural marriage.

Seeking Sister Wife viewers will remember the Merrifields from last season. Garrick had a religious calling for polygamy, leading Dannielle to file for divorce after 10 years of marriage. In order for their Brazilian potential sister-wife, Roberta, to be able to join their family, Garrick would have to legally wed her to bring her into the US.

However, a new clip from this season of Seeking Sister Wife shows that Roberta’s jealousy and untrustworthiness proved to be too much for Dannielle to handle. And, Garrick and Dannielle have added another woman to their relationship.

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield court another woman, question if Roberta is right for them

In the preview clip, as shared by TLC on Instagram, Danielle and Garrick are joined by their potential sister-wife, Lea, as they video call Roberta.

During a confessional with Garrick, Dannielle admits, “We need Bert to be 100% on board.”

“Are we gonna have to slow down because she’s not here?” Leah is seen asking before Dannielle says, “My hope is that we can all be on the same page.”

Dannielle and Roberta share a moment and Dannielle tells the Brazilian native, “There have been moments where I second-guessed if you were the right choice. Not being able to trust you, it’s been really hard. I don’t deserve it, you know?”

In the ending scene, Dannielle self-films from her phone as she’s crying and tells the camera, “I feel like I need a break. I can’t handle this right now.”

Ahead of Season 4’s premiere, Dannielle answered a Q&A in her Instagram Stories and provided a little bit of feedback about the current state of affairs between herself, Garrick, and Roberta.

New and returning couples on Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife

Although Dannielle confirmed that she and Garrick are still going strong, she couldn’t release any details about Roberta, telling her followers, “So right now unfortunately I still can’t tell details about Roberta and all of that, but at least you know for now that Garrick and I are still together.”

Also returning for Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife are Sidian and Tosha Jones, who are also on the hunt for a sister wife. Not returning this season, however, are the Winders. They released a statement on their family’s Instagram in March, sharing that they hadn’t been picked back up for another season amid the show’s change of direction.

Three new couples will join the show this season in search of a sister wife to join their plural marriages.

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife premieres on Monday, June 6 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.