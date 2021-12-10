Here’s what the Bachelor Nation stars wore to the People’s Choice Awards

Bachelor Nation stars shined on the People’s Choice Award red carpet. Pic credit: ABC

Shows and stars within The Bachelor franchise were all up for awards during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which brought plenty of big names from the franchise onto the red carpet.

Several Bachelor Nation stars got dolled up in colorful, glittery, and sharp attire to attend the star-studded event.

Here’s what all The Bachelor franchise stars wore on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey walk the red carpet as a couple

Katie and her season of The Bachelorette were nominated for awards during this year’s People’s Choice Awards so naturally, she showed up to the event and had boyfriend John Hersey right by her side.

Katie wore a golden cropped top and matching short skirt with rainbow flowers all across. She paired the psychedelic fit with a top bun, gold hoops, gold rings, and strappy black high heels.

Meanwhile, John Hersey wore an understated grey suit with a plaid tie, and interestingly, this suit was the same exact suit he wore when Katie Thurston sent him home during an early rose ceremony.

Tayshia Adams looks pretty in pink

Tayshia Adams is known to be stunning in anything she wears and the People’s Choice Awards were no exception.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Newly single, Tayshia walked the red carpet solo and wowed in a beautiful strapless fuchsia gown and matching lip.

Tayshia paired the look with glittery heels and an effortless curled ponytail and a side bang.

Wells Adams fawns over fiancee Sarah Hyland on the red carpet

Wells Adams walked the red carpet along with his fiancee Sarah Hyland, and while Wells suit was very simple, it’s his reactions to Hyland that really stands out.

Wells shared a series of photos of him being absolutely infatuated by Hyland on the red carpet, snapping photos of her and even getting down on one knee to help her with her beautiful modern white ruffled outfit.

It was certainly adorable to see Wells so taken by the love of his life and Wells even mentioned in the caption of his post that he feels he won the award for best fiance.

Rachel Lindsay gets festive in green

Rachel Lindsay walked the red carpet in a color fitting for the holiday season.

Ditching dresses, Rachel wore a velvet green pantsuit with white fluffy fabric cuffs and a white collared shirt underneath.

Rachel shared a video of her strutting her stuff on the carpet, and she paired the green power suit with beautiful long box braids and silver hoops.

Nick Viall gets a photo with a mega movie star

The People’s Choice Awards brings out lots of celebrities and Nick Viall got a photo with one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, which he clearly was thrilled about.

Nick shared a photo of himself posing with the stunning Halle Berry.

Halle wore a sequined impeccably tailored jumpsuit and Nick looked sharp in a dark blue patterned suit.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt look in love on the red carpet

Joe and Serena made their red carpet appearance and fans couldn’t help but notice how happy and in love they looked.

The engaged couple both went with black ensembles for the event, with Joe wearing a black suit with a white collared shirt and Serena wearing a glittery strapless black gown.

Joe may not have won Reality Star of 2021 but he certainly seems to have won in love, and Joe and Serena are even still enjoying a lengthy honeymoon phase.

Which looks did you like best from Bachelor Nation’s appearance on the PCA red carpet?

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.