Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt think their honeymoon phase will last forever

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt have high hopes for their relationship. Pic credit: ABC

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are still going strong after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. They gave more insight into their relationship while on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

Joe and Serena both looked as in love as ever on the red carpet, and their statements to interviewers further emphasized that they feel they’re in a really good and hopeful spot as their love progresses.

Joe and Serena discuss their honeymoon phase

Joe and Serena attended the People’s Choice Awards, as Joe had the honor of being nominated for Reality TV star of 2021 after his appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, which he ultimately lost to Khloe Kardashian.

Joe and Serena cleaned up nicely in black ensembles and bright smiles on the red carpet.

Making their appearance on the red carpet, the BIP couple spoke with US weekly and gushed about their relationship.

Joe shared, “To be honest, I don’t think we’re ever gonna get out of the honeymoon phase.”

Further explaining why he has such high hopes that their honeymoon phase will be everlasting, Joe expressed, “We’re moving in together soon and, I mean, everything couldn’t be going any better.”

Serena also added, “We’re really riding the honeymoon phase long and hard right now. And it’s going really good.”

Joe and Serena are still undecided on where to live

While Joe and Serena are excited about the idea of moving in together and laying roots, Serena also revealed that they haven’t officially determined where they’ll be living yet.

Serena stated, “It really just comes down to what makes the most sense for the relationship and our lives professionally. I mean, his home right now is Chicago. Mine’s Toronto, so we obviously have connections to those cities, but we also travel a lot, so we’ll figure it out. But undecided right now.”

As many Bachelor in Paradise viewers remember, part of what caused the demise of Joe’s last relationship with Kendall Long was not being able to agree on where to live since Joe wanted to live in Chicago and Kendall wanted to stay in Los Angeles.

Joe and Serena’s hometowns are in two different countries, so it’ll be interesting to see how they navigate finding a home together and if they’ll choose one of each other’s stomping grounds or go somewhere more neutral, as both have discussed potentially starting anew in New York.

Joe and Serena may have a lot of foundational factors to figure out. However, they still appear hopeful about it all, and Joe expressed feeling like it’s a relief to explore their relationship away from cameras and just be regular people.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.