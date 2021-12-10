John Hersey’s People’s Choice Awards suit was the same one he wore when Katie Thurston dumped him

John Hersey’s red carpet suit had a special significance. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston and new boyfriend John Hersey made another red carpet appearance, this time at the People’s Choice Awards.

Katie was nominated for an award that night and the pair answered questions about their relationship on the red carpet, but perhaps the most interesting news to come out of the night is that John’s red carpet suit had a significant familiarity.

John Hersey got dumped by Katie Thurston in his red carpet suit

John Hersey and Katie Thurston spoke on Katie’s IG story and discussed John’s attire at the People’s Choice Awards.

Katie amusedly declared, “This is the suit that John got dumped in.”

“This is the suit that Katie dumped me in,” John clarified.

As many The Bachelorette viewers remember, Katie shockingly sent John home during week two on The Bachelorette, giving the pair hardly any screen time or chances to connect during filming. However, the pair began to build a friendship post-show which Katie has since said was for the best.

Just as Katie and John said about John’s award show suit, John does in fact have on the same suit and plaid tie during the rose ceremony where he was eliminated.

The suit was clearly in use for two different moments of their relationship, with it first being worn during their breakup and now being worn at a major event as the two explore their romantic relationship.

Speaking on the suit, John shared, “I mean, we had to reverse that bad juju, So we’re good now.”

Katie and John discuss their relationship on the red carpet

While speaking with Us Weekly on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, the couple was asked questions about how they’ve been feeling in their relationship and how they handle critics.

Katie said it’s not hard to block out the critics because she’s the happiest she’s ever been.

When talking of her romance with John Hersey, Katie shared, “We’re in the honeymoon phase right now”, similar to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt who also gushed about being in the honeymoon phase of their relationship on the PCA red carpet.

Katie and John were also asked what they love most about being together and Katie expressed, “He was my best friend before, so I think that’s what makes it, honestly, the best.”

Meanwhile, John shared that his favorite part of the relationship is spending quality time with Katie.

Interestingly, Katie had less to say when asked if she’s spoken to ex-fiance Blake Moynes since they split and called off their engagement.

Katie confirmed that she has spoken to Blake since but preferred to leave it at that and not speak on it any further, as it seems all her focus is on John Hersey now.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.