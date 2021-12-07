Katie Thurston responds to skeptics, says she always loved John Hersey

Katie Thurston is setting the record straight about her and John Hersey’s love. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston and John Hersey have been going more and more public with their love, but some skeptics have been hesitant to join in their joy and are suspicious of the relationship.

Known to be outspoken and interactive with fans, Katie took time out to directly respond to those who had questions and thoughts regarding her newfound relationship with Hersey.

Katie Thurston says John Hersey was her best friend first

Katie Thurston shared some of the TikTok questions she received and her responses on her IG story along with a photo of her smiling in John Hersey’s arms.

Since learning of Katie and John’s relationship, some have questioned their relationship timeline and whether Katie’s romance with John overlapped with her relationship with ex-fiance Blake Moynes.

Katie and John have continued to suggest there was no overlap or cheating in the development of their relationship and, in the first TikTok question Katie shared, she responded to a skeptic who wondered when Katie fell in love with John.

The question read, “So did you fall in love before or after your engagement was called off!?!?!”

Katie responded, “Always loved him as my best friend. Then one day I looked at him and saw him differently. Like Cupid to the heart I knew I was hit.”

Another critic questioned Katie, seemingly about the PDA and the way she’s gone about her relationship with John Hersey, asking, “Why are you trying so hard to convince us?”

Katie unapologetically answered back saying, “I think it’s called the honeymoon stage. Sorry not sorry.”

Katie claims she and John would have never worked on television

A more supportive fan expressed their love for Katie and John and expressed wishing they got more screen time on Katie’s season of The Bachelorette.

The fan wrote, “I love this for you!!!! I don’t know why they never showed too much screen time between the two of you.”

Katie answered back explaining how the lack of time they spent on television actually helped their relationship, saying, “It would have never worked on TV. We had 6+ months of a friendship that showed me who he is as a person.”

Another commenter wanted to know why Katie signed on to be the Bachelorette, asking, “Why did you agree to be the bachelorette when it seems like you didn’t really want to be? No hate, love your authenticity. Honest Q.”

Katie shared, “You never know what to expect until you’re there. Even as a longtime fan, I thought I knew what I signed up for. I didn’t but made the best of it all.”

It seems now that Katie and John have gone public with their relationship, they’ll be putting their love on display a lot more and defending their relationship despite the doubters.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.