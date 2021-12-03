Katie Thurston and John Hersey show some PDA during their red carpet debut

Katie Thurston and John Hersey get dressed up for a red carpet outing as a couple. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston and John Hersey recently went public about their relationship, and now they’re showing off their love on the red carpet.

After meeting on The Bachelorette and building a solid friendship post-show, Katie and John are now exploring a romantic connection and they put their romance on full display at their latest event.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey kiss on the red carpet

Katie and John attended a holiday party hosted by their good friend Stephen Lovegrove. The party was filled with stars from The Bachelor franchise and even an appearance from Santa Claus.

In a video from the red carpet, Katie and John posed and held hands as a couple in their formal attire. John looked dapper in a dark blue suit and Katie wore a glittery gown and earrings.

The pair then proceeded to show off some public displays of affection when they gave each other a passionate kiss on the red carpet and were all smiles throughout the video.

John Hersey made mention that during their kiss that night someone yelled that they kiss their grandmother better than that, and Chris Conran alluded to the fact that he took the video.

Katie and John’s romance seemingly began shortly after Katie announced her breakup with her ex-fiance Blake Moynes. While Blake seemed to question the timeline of Katie splitting from him and entering a relationship with John, Katie and John have been adamant that the timeline does not overlap.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

As of now, Katie and John appear happy as a couple.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey party with Bachelor Nation stars

Along with Katie and John, the star-studded holiday party brought out plenty of familiar faces from The Bachelor franchise.

Notable attendees from Bachelor Nation include Hannah Godwin and Katie Morton from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Chasen Nick from Tayshia and Clare’s season of The Bachelorette, and Tammy Ly from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to name a few.

The Bachelor Season 23 star Cassie Randolph was also in attendance at the party. Cassie has found herself back in the headlines after her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood came out as gay and documented his coming out journey on the new Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, where it seems he’ll address his harassment of Cassie.

Time will tell if Katie and John decide to spend the holidays together now that their romantic relationship is in full swing.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.