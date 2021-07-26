Here’s proof that MAFS Season 12 couple Briana and Vincent are still solid

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are the last standing couple from Married at First Sight Season 12. Pic credit: Lifetime

With the shocking recent divorce news of Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus, fans are looking at Briana Myles and Vincent Morales for the season’s only success story.

Season 12 of Married at First Sight proved to be the franchise’s most drama-filled yet, however, Briana and Vincent were able to stay out of the drama and focus on what they were there for — a healthy marriage.

Despite having major differences when it came to income and spending styles, Briana and Vincent have overcome their unique obstacles and continue to prove they’re more solid than ever.

Briana and Vincent prove they are still solid

In a recent post on Instagram, Vincent captioned a sultry photo of him and his beautiful wife, “To the Moon.”

Matching in black, it’s clear the couple not only complements each other in their relationship but in swagger as well.

Fans are clearly rooting for these two as their comments were filled with thousands of well-wishes and the occasional ask for a MAFS baby.

Married at First Sight fans are rooting for the success of Briana and Vincent. Pic credit: @vincentjmorales/Instagram

Briana and Vincent revealed their biggest challenge in marriage thus far

Although the attraction was there at the aisle, fans weren’t sure at first if Briana and Vincent could get over their major differences. From their spending styles to income, the couple focused on their communication to push them past their disagreements.

From starting a Youtube channel to buying a house, Briana and Vincent have continued to build their life together.

In their latest video, the couple recently revealed the biggest challenge in their marriage thus far.

“Compromising – doing things that you don’t necessarily wanna do or used to doing just to make the other person happy,” Vincent discussed as he sat next to his wife.

“You gotta do things different, you can’t keep your single ways in your marriage because the other person may not appreciate certain things or not like certain things so you gotta make it to where you are able to make the other person happy,” he added.

Despite the challenges, the couple has grown since the cameras shut off for the season.

“I wasn’t a very emotional person, I kind of kept that dormant and he’s definitely brought that out of me,” Briana gushed.

Do you think Briana and Vincent will be able to make their marriage work?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.