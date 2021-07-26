MAFS Season 12 in Atlanta update: Here’s who stayed together and who has divorced

Season 12 of Married at First Sight proved to be the franchise’s most dramatic season yet. Pic credit: Lifetime

Season 12 of Married at First Sight ended with three couples choosing to stay together on Decision Day, but that’s not exactly how it ended.

The experiment based in Atlanta proved to be the franchise’s most drama-filled yet. From a pregnant ex-fiancee to very conflicting personalities, the couples had their fair share of very heated arguments this season.

Despite three out of five matches choosing to stay together on the season’s finale, since the show wrapped, a lot has changed.

Here’s an update on who’s stayed together and who’s gotten divorced since the cameras turned off.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales

No surprise here, the one couple who has kept it together from the Atlanta season is Briana Myles and Vincent Morales.

From their first appearance on the matchmaking special, both fans and experts felt these two had what it took to make it work.

While some viewers worried over their conflicting spending styles, the two instead focused on communication, which ultimately led to their success.

Since leaving the show, the newlyweds have bought a home together and started a Youtube channel.

Chris Williams and Paige Banks

Most fans hope for the best of the expertly crafted marriages, but in the case of Chris Williams and Paige Banks, viewers couldn’t wait for this one to end.

While these two looked great on paper, Chris dropped the biggest bomb in MAFS history only days into the new marriage – a pregnant ex-fiancee.

Most viewers thought Paige’s choice would be an easy one on Decision Day, however, the pair initially told the experts they were “undecided” and also admitted to seeking counseling following the season finale.

While that chapter is finally closed, Paige recently appeared on the Season 13 kick-off special and revealed she is happy and dating someone new.

Haley Harris and Jacob Harder

Haley Harris and Jacob Harder were another couple who couldn’t get it together this season.

Testing out one of the biggest age gaps thus far, it’s clear these two didn’t mesh on any level. While Haley wanted to travel the world, Jacob was content in the oasis he called his home.

After mutually saying no on Decision Day, they’ve officially divorced and moved on with their lives.

Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs

Despite having an instant attraction at the altar, the sparks quickly fizzled out for Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs.

While the sex appeal was clearly there, the differences came pouring in from political views to their overall lifestyle.

Despite saying yes on Decision Day, the couple has decided to file for divorce. While they have chosen to part ways, Virginia says the door is not closed on a “possible future together.”

Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre

For most fans, this could easily be considered the most heartbreaking divorce of them all.

Ryan struggled with telling Clara he loved her, and fans rejoiced when he finally admitted to falling for her on the reunion special.

Despite sharing their vow renewal plans with fans on the Where Are They Now special, they stunned fans with the recent divorce news.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.