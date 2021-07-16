Erik and Virginia are open to reconciliation despite divorce filing. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight stars Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs recently announced their split, but their latest statement has us very confused.

The couple initially started off hot and heavy on the show but when things started to settle down, it became clear that they had very different lifestyles, political views, and opposing ideas about what kind of marriage they wanted. Furthermore, the large age gap between them played a big role in their marital issues but despite their problems, the couple decided to stay married on Decision Day.

MAFS viewers weren’t completely shocked when news broke recently that Erik and Virginia had split. But now they are claiming that a reconciliation is possible, despite filing for divorce earlier this summer as proven by court records.

Erik and Virginia could get back together?

The Married at First Sight stars recently opened up more about their split but instead of adding clarity, there is now even more confusion. Based on what the duo revealed to the E! News, they are not closing the door on a future together despite already filing divorce papers.

Virginia and Erik shared, “We’ve made best efforts to keep some parts of our relationship out of the public eye. This entire process has been difficult as is without the constant chatter of public opinion.”

The reality TV couple continued, “Contrary to popular belief, we’ve been together and trying to make our marriage work since Decision Day. While we have decided to get a divorce, we aren’t closing the doors on a possible future together. We love each other and will continue to navigate our new reality post-show.”

It’s not clear why Erik and Virginia would go through the tedious process of filing for divorce if they are both open to reconciling at some point. However, we might get a lot more insight into what’s really going on during upcoming episodes of Married at First Sight Couples Cam, which they are featured on this season.

Will Erik and Virginia talk about their divorce?

Erik and Virginia are one of the couples from Season 12 that are now appearing on Married at First Sight Couples Cam along with other fan favorites spanning several seasons.

Erik and Virginia have been updating fans about their life post MAFS on Couples Cam but their social media behavior recently hinted that there was trouble in paradise. The duo has been accused of faking their romance so that they could cash in on the spinoff show, but it seems their split will play out on the show in the coming weeks.

E! News shared that “the pair’s decision to divorce is being documented in real-time and will be addressed in future episodes.” Let’s hope we get a little more insight into what is really going on with their split.

Married at First Sight Couples Cam airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.