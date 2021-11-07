Hannah from Below Deck Med celebrates bachelorette party: When is she getting married?

Hannah had the best time with her closest girlfriends to celebrate her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Josh. Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram and Bravo

Hannah from Below Deck Mediterranean celebrated her bachelorette party this weekend, prompting questions about when she is getting married.

Former Below Deck Med chief stew Hannah Ferrier has been engaged to fiancé Josh Roberts since last November. Hannah announced her engagement to Josh four weeks after welcoming their first child together, daughter Ava.

Although Josh is a private person, Hannah has kept fans updated on her growing family. Hannah often shares photos of baby Ava and Josh, gushing over the new chapter in her life. There’s no doubt that family life suits Hannah just fine.

It’s been almost a year since Hannah dropped her engagement news. Below Deck Mediterranean fans can’t help but wonder when they are getting married.

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean celebrates bachelorette party

Over the weekend, Hannah celebrated her impending nuptials with a group of her closest gal pals. Yes, Hannah had her bachelorette party and used Instagram to express a good time was had by all.

“What a weekend! A bachelorette to remember,” Hannah captioned a post of herself grinning from ear to ear and looking fabulous.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The comments section of Hannah’s post was flooded with happy thoughts and excitement for Hannah as she prepared for the next chapter in her life.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Med’s Anastasia Surmava was one of the first to reply to the post. Hannah, Anastasia, and Aesha Scott remain extremely close after working together in the interior during Season 4.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

When is Below Deck Med alum Hannah getting married?

Last winter Hannah admitted that she and Josh had started the wedding planning, but it was not a priority. Hannah joked they would have a couple of glasses of wine, talk wedding details, and then fall asleep.

In September, the rumor was buzzing that Hannah had secretly married Josh when she referred to him in an Instagram Story. The Daily Dish confirmed the couple did not wed.

Hannah recently admitted to Showbiz Cheatsheet that they bought a house ahead of the wedding, and it all became too much for the busy mom.

“So, we had March 5 booked in. And then we ended up buying this house. I just ended up saying to Josh, if I was just staying home with Ava and wasn’t working, I’d be able to do the move, plan the wedding and do all that,” she expressed to the website.

Hannah and Josh didn’t book a new date yet. They are waiting until all the people they love can travel to Australia for their wedding. After all, Josh is from Scotland, so having a wedding without his family is not an option.

As for why Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier had her bachelorette party weekend when she didn’t have a wedding date. Well, the girls’ weekend was planned when Hannah had her March 5th date. The former chief stew didn’t see any reason to cancel it.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.