Hannah Ferrier shares opinion of Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Jenna MacGillivray following Adam Glick insult

Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier is sharing her honest opinion of Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Jenna MacGillivray, following Adam Glick insulting Hannah on the show.

There have been a lot of comparisons between new chief stew Jenna and her other franchise counterparts. Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain has also shared her thoughts on Jenna, whom she calls a friend.

Now Hannah is speaking out, especially since Adam dissed her several times this season.

Hannah is not an Adam fan

Adam told Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans that working with Jenna and Hannah was like “night and day.” The chef explained in a confessional on the show exactly what he meant, throwing serious shade at the Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew.

“Hannah is a cold, long, dark night. And Jenna’s like a beautiful morning with the sun, chirping birds, and spring flowers,” he shared.

Hannah wasted no time responding to his remarks by answering a fan tweet, saying Adam was still the same amount of arrogant as when he was on Below Deck Med. Fans know the two worked together during Seasons 2 and 3 of the Bravo reality TV show.

Don’t compare Hannah to Jenna

Hannah has used social media to ask fans to stop comparing her and Jenna, as well as to share her thoughts on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew.

“Hey, guys. Please don’t @ me or DM with any negativity about the sailing crew or comparing me to Jenna. I’m not in that place. And please remember that these people are humans, so before you bash them, please think twice,” Hannah tweeted.

Not only does Hannah not like the comparison between her and Jenna, but she is also not putting up with fans bashing Jenna. There has been a lot of hate for Jenna this season.

Viewers feel she spends all of her time flirting with Adam while treating Madison Stalker and Georgia Grobler like dirt. Hannah used Twitter to defend Jenna and her work ethic.

“Just because you see her having a flirt does NOT mean she doesn’t do her job. I know people who have worked with her, and she’s an extremely hard worker and a great Chief Stew,” she expressed.

Hannah Ferrier is no fan of Adam Glick and was less than thrilled with him comparing her to Jenna MacGillivray on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She doesn’t want fans, Adam or anyone else comparing the two chief stews. The Below Med star is sharing her opinion and standing up for Jenna too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.