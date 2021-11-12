Gracie Duggar looks adorable as mom Abbie Grace Burnett shows off her pigtails

Abbie Grace Burnett shared an adorable photo of Gracie. Pic credit: TLC

Abbie Grace Burnett shared new photos of Gracie Duggar as she played on a recent trip to a children’s museum.

The blonde little girl garners quite a lot of attention from Counting On followers. Over the last several months, she had been dubbed the “cutest” and most “adorable” Duggar grandchild.

As she gears up for her second birthday in January, it’s clear that Gracie’s curiosity keeps Abbie and John-David Duggar on their toes.

Gracie Duggar enjoys children’s musuem

Abbie Grace Burnett shared that she took Gracie Duggar to the children’s museum on a rainy day on her Instagram stories. The series of photos is now-expired, but they showed the little girl having the time of her life exploring the activities.

Seated in a play kitchen area, Gracie smirked at the camera and showed off her blonde pigtails. She was engrossed in learning and playing, which made the shot that much more adorable.

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Gracie Duggar is one of the most popular Duggar grandchildren

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett welcomed Gracie Duggar in January 2020. She was the final baby born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom.

As she gears up to celebrate her second birthday, Counting On followers can’t get enough of the little girl. She hasn’t grown up on reality TV, but her parents’ relationship was chronicled on the show. From their courtship to her birth, all of it was covered for the show.

Unfortunately, TLC canceled the show earlier this year. Now, followers will have to watch the little girl grow up through photos. Thankfully, Abbie makes sure to share new photos on social media.

On more than one occasion, Gracie has been called the “favorite” Duggar grandchild, and when new photos are shared, the fan base goes wild. She is a happy little girl, which speaks volumes about how John-David and Abbie are raising her.

Recently, Gracie spent time with Layla Stewart as her parents attended Nathan Bates’ wedding. Gracie is also often seen spending time with Joy-Anna Duggar’s little one, Evelyn, as the sisters-in-law do activities together.

There is a lot that Gracie has done with her parents. She was born just before the coronavirus pandemic locked down the country for several weeks. They have done a lot of traveling, too, including a trip to Florida and Wisconsin.

Each time Gracie Duggar pops up, her photos show off her sweet demeanor.