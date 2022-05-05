Gizelle Bryant denies rumors she is dating former RHOA husband Peter Thomas

Gizelle Bryant says she is not in a new relationship with Cynthia Bailey’s ex. Pic credit: Bravo

Word on the street is that Real Housewives of Potomac queen Gizelle Bryant has been hot and heavy with a man that Bravo fans are familiar with: Peter Thomas.

Peter is the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, who starred on the Real Housewives of Atlanta for eleven years. Although Cynthia and Peter divorced midway through her tenure on the series, Peter occasionally appeared on the show as a guest.

However, Gizelle has spoken out about her alleged relationship with the bar owner, and fans will be shocked by what she said.

Gizelle has been seen at Bar One, Peter’s restaurant

News broke yesterday of an alleged romance between the Gizelle and Peter, and the Bravo fan accounts on social media were all reporting on the new relationship.

Gizelle has been a frequent customer of Peter’s new Bar One restaurant in Baltimore Harbor, according to various people close to the production, and the two have built more than a friendship. At least five scenes have apparently been shot at the restaurant by Bravo, and Peter’s new Miami Bar One location also got some screentime during the cast’s trip to Miami.

But today, Gizelle broke her silence to tackle this rumor head-on. Her statement – “It is 100 percent NOT TRUE”.

Gizelle’s denial of this rumor squashed the news pretty quickly. Some fans were excited about the possibility of this interesting Housewives crossover. Also, it would be great publicity for Peter’s businesses, as he has recently been having financial problems, including a debt of $450K in back taxes.

Both Gizelle and Peter have been divorced for several years

Gizelle and her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant, have been divorced since 2009. The couple split due to Jamal’s numerous infidelities but continued to co-parent their three children: Grace, now 17, and twins Angel and Adore, 16.

The couple gave it another try for a few years, which played out on RHOP, but the long-distance of Jamal living in Atlanta kept their relationship from progressing, and Gizelle called it quits in 2021.

Peter married Cynthia in 2010, and most of Season 3 was focused on their wedding, and the financial problems the duo were having. They were also going through family problems, as Cynthia’s mom and sister were trying to foil their wedding even up until hours before they said “I do.”

They split amicably, and Cynthia later married sportscaster Mike Hill in 2020. Peter has remained unmarried since their divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.