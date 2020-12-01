Peter Thomas responds to lawsuit filed by Cynthia Bailey, former RHOA husband says ‘I was hurt’

There’s some drama brewing between Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her ex-husband Peter Thomas.

Now, Peter has responded after learning that ex-wife Cynthia is suing him.

The RHOA star filed a lawsuit against Peter in September because she wants her money back from an investment these two made together a few years ago. The newly married Mrs. Hill wants Thomas to repay her the $170,000 she contributed to purchasing the space.

Peter says he was hurt by Cynthia’s lawsuit

Peter Thomas sat down with YouTuber Michelle “ATLien” Brown to dish about the lawsuit.

“When I found out that Cynthia is suing me for $170,00, I believe it says, I’m like ‘Cynthia got my phone number, my number [has] never changed.'”

He continued, “She never reached out to me, she never called me. We don’t have no dispute that I know of for her not to even pick up the phone and call me. When you file a lawsuit like that, this is another story that’s there, that everybody wants to run with. That’s like a mugshot, you know what I’m saying? That’s out there that now I have to pay thousands of dollars just to suppress that and move on with my life. ”

“So I was hurt when she did that,” admitted the restauranteur.

Peter told Michelle that he was especially hurt because he left their marriage on amicable grounds– without taking anything from his ex-wife, including the money they made together on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Peter says “I don’t have beef with Cynthia”

Peter noted that his attorney kept telling him that the Reality TV personality makes over one million dollars per year for being on the show and that technically since they were married and on the show together, he was entitled to half of Cynthia’s money.

However, Peter says he refused to go that route, telling his attorney, “No! I don’t want anything from her.”

He went on to explain that after they split up, he agreed to buy back the property from Cynthia at the full cost.

However, it was under the terms that he would give it to her “36 months after the deed is transferred to my name, not before.”

He continued, “Since I’m walking away with nothing, I’m gonna need some time to rebuild and I think three years time I should be okay that I can write you a check for $170,000 and it’s all good, and that’s what I’m sticking to.”

Peter noted that the deed was transferred, “The 23rd of February, 2018” which means 36 months later would be “This coming February.”

Peter once again reiterated how shocked he was by Cynthia’s lawsuit, saying, “I don’t have beef with Cynthia, I think we have one of the most amicable divorces in the history of reality TV.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 9/8c on Bravo.