Cynthia Bailey’s husband is friends with Eboni K. Williams, calls addition to Real Housewives of New York ‘smart’

It’s a small world after all!

What are the chances that the newest addition to the Real Housewives of New York cast, Eboni K. Williams has a RHOA connection?

Well she does, and it’s with the newly married couple Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill.

Actually it turns out that the Fox Sports newscaster knows Eboni personally!

Mike Hill calls Eboni a “great asset”

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill recently had a chat with People and of course, talks turned to the housewives franchise.

It was during the sit down when the supermodel and her new husband learned the news about Eboni K. Williams joining the New York cast.

Furthermore, she’s making history as the first African-American woman on the show.

And the couple shared with the media outlet that they totally endorse Bravo’s decision to add the 37-year-old to their roster.

“Eboni’s a friend of mine,” shares Mike.

“So that’s great. She’s smart, she’s articulate. Obviously, she does a lot of shows, she does a lot of broadcast, she’s a lawyer. She’s going to add a lot to that show. I’ve never watched that show before, but whatever Eboni does, she adds a lot to it, so she’s going to be a great asset.”

As for the RHOA alum, she was happy to hear the news as well, calling it “amazing.”

The 53-year-old added, “I lived in New York for many years before I moved to Atlanta, and I’ve always thought — and a lot of my friends have been on New York, and are New York-like. I’ve always felt New York is so diverse. I always thought the one thing that was missing from New York was actually having an African-American woman on the show.”

Eboni is “thrilled” to join RHONY

Once word got out that Eboni would be a cast member of the Real Housewives of New York City, the executive producer and Revolt TV host expressed her excitement.

In an interview with Essence, the best-selling author told the media outlet that she was “thrilled” and “honored” by the opportunity.

“This franchise historically has not had a Black lens and now it will for the first time in 13 years,” she said. “It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice. Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women.”

Eboni will join fellow RHONY alums, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Leah McSweeney.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.