Gizelle Bryant reveals one thing that’s misunderstood about her on RHOP

Whether you love her or hate her, Gizelle Bryant is one of the most notable faces on the Real Housewives of Potomac.

With five seasons now under her belt, this OG has solidified her place as a bonified Housewife.

However, being on reality TV comes with its own share of challenges, like being portrayed a particular way.

Gizelle makes for an ideal reality TV personality because she’s not afraid to call people out and bring all her castmate’s hidden skeletons to light.

But the mom-of-three admitted that there’s a big misconception that people have about her.

Gizelle Bryant says she’s branded as shady by her castmates

During a recent appearance on BACA Wines Happy Hour, the Real Housewives of Potomac star was asked about the biggest misconception about her.

“A lot of people feel like anything, I tell you anything, that comes out of my mouth is shade,” responded Gizelle. “And it’s not.”

“And it’s like, ‘no it wasn’t shady, I’m just like, asking a question.’ So I feel like anytime I ask a question it’s always misconstrued as shade. And I’m just curious. I’m just wanting to know more information,” explained the OG.

Gizelle Bryant admits to being shady sometimes

While talking about the misconception made about her on the Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle did admit to throwing a bit of shade on the show.

“I think people just feel like I can’t just have a conversation, it’s just always a tad bit of shadiness,” said the 50-year-old before admitting, “which it probably is.”

She added, “But sometimes I’m just like, I just wanna know girl, like ‘what’s going on?'”

And it’s not just RHOP viewers who think the green-eyed beauty is throwing shade either.

Some of her castmates share similar sentiments about Gizelle being shady.

As a matter of fact, the five-season Housewife noted that one of her co-stars in particular constantly accuses her of throwing shade even when she’s not.

“I do it with Candiace [Dillard] a lot, cause Candiace can get very, like, defensive,” noted the RHOP star.

“And I’m like ‘Candiace, I’m not being shady.’ I have to, like, preface, ‘I’m not being shady’ and she’s like, ‘you’re being shady if you’re saying you’re not being shady,'” shared Gizelle laughingly.

Do you think Gizelle Bryant is always throwing shade at her castmates or is it just a misconception?

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.