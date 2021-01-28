Karen Huger claps back after RHOP castmate Gizelle Bryant calls her a ‘stalker’

Karen Huger claps back at Gizelle Bryant . Pic credit:Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac wrapped Season 5 a few weeks ago, but the drama is still going strong.

RHOP OGs Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant have clearly not mended their relationship after things got tense between them last season.

Matter of fact, things have not been good between the castmates for quite some time and it all came to head at the reunion.

The RHOP stars have been throwing jabs at each other on social media for several weeks, but things died down for a bit.

Now Gizelle may have just reignited their feud by calling Karen a “stalker,” in a recent interview.

But, in case you don’t know, the grande dame is not one to let that slide, and she quickly posted a shady response to her castmate’s remark.

Gizelle Bryant says Karen Huger is a “stalker”

The Real Housewives of Potomac star has started a war of words after her recent appearance on BACA Wines Happy Hour.

Gizelle was asked about unseen moments from the RHOP Season 5 reunion.

So she decided to share something that happened with Karen Huger that viewers did not get to see.

According to the green-eyed beauty, she has never invited Karen to visit her home. But while taping the reunion, “She like told my address,” confessed Gizelle. “So I was like, you’re a 100 percent stalker.”

“You’re a stalker,” She continued. “Like you’re stalking me, you’re stalking my address. You probably drive by in the middle of the night and that was very strange to me.”

The RHOP star explained that the network did not air that footage for obvious reasons.

“That was crazy to me,” added Gizelle.

When asked why her castmate would do that, the mom-of-three responded, “Because she’s weird.”

Karen Huger claps and says Gizelle Bryant is delusional

After the Real Housewives of Potomac star spilled this bit of tea about the reunion, Karen Huger soon caught wind of it.

And don’t think for a minute that she let this slide.

The grande dame took to social media and quickly clapped back at her costar calling her “delusional.”

“I wish I would waste my good gas on such a non-adventure,” responded the 57-year-old.

The she threw some shade at Gizelle’s relationship with Jamal Bryant.

“Your concern should be, is Jamal coming by, not me!” wrote Karen.

You may remember that during the Season 5 reunion, Monique Samuels pulled out receipts about Gizelle’s boyfriend Jamal.

She claimed that the pastor has been cheating on the Potomac Housewife and even showed text messages of the alleged affair.

Gizelle was visibly shaken by the allegations, and now Karen is clearly trying to rub salt in the wound.

Whose side are you on, Karen or Gizelle’s?

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.