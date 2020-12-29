Gizelle Bryant explains why she needed personal security at the RHOP reunion

I think we can all agree that this was Gizelle Bryant’s worst reunion to the date.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star even admitted herself a few weeks ago that she had a meltdown during the three-part reunion and now we know why.

Castmate Monique Samuels came armed with a binder full of receipts and she tossed them all at the OG, claiming that her boyfriend has been cheating on her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Monique was retaliating against her co-star for an alleged plot against her family.

Her husband Chris Samuels had a bone to pick with the green-eyed beauty as well.

But, Gizelle came prepared for whatever the Samuels were planning because she had her own security in tow just in case something went awry.

Now the RHOP star is dishing more about her plus-one at the reunion.

Read More The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: Reunion Part 2

Gizelle brings security to RHOP reunion

The three-part Real Housewives of Potomac reunion aired on Sunday and it gave us so much to talk about.

The main topic of conversation was Chris and Monique Samuels who were hell-bent on getting the women admitting that they plotted against the Samuels family.

Allegedly, Gizelle wanted to start a rumor that Monique’s youngest son was not Chris’ child, but was actually the result of an affair Monique had with her trainer.

And before the reunion rolled around Chris and Monique went on Instagram Live to talk about the plot by the RHOP cast.

Apparently, Chris made a comment in one video that had the mom-of-three concerned for her safety.

“Y’all lucky that I’m a man, cause I would stomp the sh*t out of Y’all,” said Monique’s husband in the IG video.

After this proclamation, Gizelle decided to err on the side of caution and bring security to the RHOP reunion, just in case something popped off.

Gizelle explains why she needed security

During the latest episode of Bravo Chat Room, The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion was a hot topic for the night.

Gizelle, who is a host on the show was asked by one of her co-hosts if she actually felt that Chris Samuels would have gotten physical with her.

“Listen, when a man tells you or says that he would like to beat a woman…this is what he is going to do, I have to take that at face value,” responded the 50-year-old reality star.

She added, “There’s been no man under the sun to this day that has ever threatened me in any capacity. So yeah did I feel like I needed security? Yes and that’s why security was there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RHOA + RHOP (@rhoaxrhop)

Do you think Gizelle needed personal security at the RHOP reunion?

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.