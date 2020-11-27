Did Gizelle Bryant have a meltdown at the RHOP Season 5 reunion?

It seems the recently taped RHOP reunion was a very rough one for Gizelle Bryant.

The OG is certainly no stranger to reunions, having sat through five after being on the show since Season 1.

It is usually a very daunting moment for cast members who have to relive many embarrassing and emotional moments from the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gizelle, who is never one to hold her tongue, often gets her fair share of confrontations from her castmates, but it seems this last reunion took a toll on her.

Although we don’t have many details about what exactly took place during taping, the green-eyed beauty recently admitted that the reunion was tough.

Gizelle Bryant admits reunion didn’t go well

The mom-of-three shared some tea about the recently taped RHOP reunion during an episode of her show Bravo Chat Room.

During a discussion of the reunion with her fellow co-host, Gizelle admitted to having, “A major [breakdown] recently, and you guys will see as a little tease to the reunion, is I was sitting there very nice and pretty and everybody and their grandmother was coming for me for about eight hours — and then in the last two to three hours, I just lost it”

“Wait and see, it was a doozy… it didn’t go well for me,” noted the RHOP alum.

It’s not clear what exactly caused the breakdown, but we know that at least two of her castmates have a bone to pick with her this season.

One is the grande dame Karen Huger, who called out Gizelle during their cast trip to Portugal for not bringing her ex-husband and current boyfriend Jamal Bryant around the group.

Karen also threw shade at her co-star’s makeup line, Every Hue Beauty during a stint on the Wendy Williams Show.

Karen revealed that the brand has been liquidated. However, Gizelle has not responded to the claims made by her castmate.

Andy Cohen talks dramatic reunion

Just last week, reunion host Andy Cohen also dished about the anticipated RHOP reunion.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, both Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon appeared as guests and dished about Season 5 to host Andy Cohen.

“I was really amazed at how dramatic it was when the husbands came,” admitted Andy.

He was likely referring to an altercation that will take place between Michael Darby and Chris Bassett.

During her stint on WWHL Gizelle didn’t talk about her rough stint at the reunion, but now we know that the Real Housewives of Potomac alum had a lot to answer for with her castmates.

Another person that the 50-year-old had to face off with during the reunion was Monique Samuels.

The Not for Lazy Moms podcaster just shared that Bryant and some of her other castmates had made up a nasty rumor to try and take down her family.

The two women have never gotten along, so it’s not a stretch to think that they will have quite a bit to hash out at the reunion.

All in all, we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.