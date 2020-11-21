Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has slammed co-star Gizelle Bryant’s makeup line EveryHue Beauty and insinuated that the company was liquidated.

Karen addressed her co-star’s business during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show.

The Tea of Potomac uploaded a video of the interview to its Instagram account. In the video, Karen starts off by dissing Gizelle’s business skills.

“If Gizelle needs some help in understanding why or how to grow a brand, tell her to call my people, ok?” she says.

She then insinuates that she shut down EveryHue in secret without informing her customers.

“You don’t have a makeup done and have it disappear without saying bye to your customers that supported you,” she continues. “EveryHue is no longer available to any customer. It was liquidated. Let’s just go ahead and say that. I’ll help you if she needs some help.”

Karen’s shade even leaves Wendy Williams’ speechless. All Wendy says in response is, “Oh.”

EveryHue Beauty

Gizelle launched her makeup brand EveryHue Beauty in 2017. It took her two years to develop the line, but she told PEOPLE that it was worth the work because it’s a project that she’s passionate about.

Her own struggles finding makeup that matched her skin tone inspired her to create the brand.

“I could never really find one foundation or tinted moisturizer that matched my skin tone that didn’t read orange or yellow or red so I had to mix things, which becomes expensive so I really wanted to create something in which you didn’t have to do that anymore,” she told the outlet at the time.

“So it really required us spending a lot of time in the lab working on the formulations. EveryHue really blends into your skin and matches your skin tone perfectly,” she continued

Over the years, she expanded the brand from just foundation to include blush, concealer, moisturizer, and setting spray.

In 2018, EveryHue was picked up by Target and sold in its stores.

Karen and Gizelle’s relationship

This isn’t the first time that Karen has come for Gizelle.

During this season of RHOP, Karen called Gizelle out and claimed that she never brought her man Jamal Bryant around.

Gizelle then explained that he was always out of state and busy with work, but Karen didn’t buy Gizelle’s excuse.

Gizelle also has called Karen out over her behavior on the show. Karen had ordered a glass of milk while they were all out to dinner and claimed it was because she had ulcers.

However, Gizelle shaded Karen and claimed that the real reason why she ordered milk was that she didn’t want to get drunk and embarrass herself as she did in Newburg.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.