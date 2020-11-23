Andy Cohen says viewers will be surprised by RHOP finale, talks ‘dramatic’ Season 5 reunion

Viewers can expect a surprising end to an already dramatic season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, according to Andy Cohen.

Season 5 has certainly not been short of hair-raising moments, and it will end just as shockingly as it began.

So far, the most talked-about moment on the show has been the fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

The former friends had a falling out during Season 5 and it all came to a head in one shocking episode of the show.

Since then, we’ve been seeing the aftermath of the fight, which has caused quite a bit of tension among the other cast members.

With only two episodes left in Season 5, the show is winding to a close, and the women have already filmed the RHOP reunion.

We haven’t heard too many details about what occurred during the reunion, but according to Bravo head honcho and reunion host Andy Cohen, it was nothing short of dramatic.

Andy Cohen says finale is surprising

The Watch What Happens Live host, sat down for a chat with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon on a recent episode of the After Show.

And during the interview, he delved a little bit into the finale of RHOP saying, ” I think people will be really surprised by the finale.”

He added, “They don’t even know what’s in store for the finale. I mean that was some… yeah”

Cohen is most likely referring to an altercation that will take place between two of the husbands on the show.

In a teaser for the upcoming finale, there seems to be some sort of altercation between Candiace’s husband Chris and Ashley Darby’s husband Michael.

And things got heated between the husbands at the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion as well.

Cohen dished, “I was really amazed at how dramatic it was when the husbands came.”

Robyn and Gizelle talk Season 5 reunion

During the interview, the WWHL host confirmed that they talked about the altercation a lot at the reunion.

He then asked Gizelle and Robyn what it was like being in the same room with Candiace and Monique.

It’s doubtful that the former friends have spoken to each other since their explosive fight.

The reunion was probably the first time the former beauty queen and the mom-of-three spoke face-to-face in months, and, according to Reality Blurb, Gizelle admitted that she was concerned for Candiace.

“I know that she emotionally and mentally went through a lot,” shared the green-eyed beauty. “And I didn’t think she was gonna be able to really handle having a conversation with Monique face-to-face, but she got through it.”

Robyn Dixon also talked about the atmosphere in the room during the reunion saying, “being in that room I was happy to finally let everyone just say what was on their minds, so hopefully, we can finally move past everything.”

Are you excited for the RHOP reunion?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.