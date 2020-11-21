The Real Housewives of Potomac have started filming their reunion episodes. We all know what that means – the women have already picked out and rocked their reunion dresses.

What better way to spill tea than doing it dressed to the nines?

This year, the RHOP made a unique choice for their reunion looks.

They decided to wear matching colored dresses and all of the women went with canary yellow.

This isn’t the first time that this cast decided to color coordinate their reunion looks. For Season 4, all of the women wore white dresses.

Below is a sneak peek at all of their yellow looks:

Monique Samuels

Monique dazzles in a gold, geometric patterned dress. The gold design resembles a roaring ’20s vibe while sheer fabric fills up space in the patterns.

The sparkly dress has a slit in the middle by her legs. The collar and one long sleeve complete the look.

Ashley Darby

Ashley shows off her baby bump in a gold, hi-low dress. The dress’s short sleeves rest underneath her shoulder as her leg peeks out of the side of her dress.

Attached to the sleeves is a tropical patterned fabric that gives the dress a cloak look.

Karen Huger

Karen shows off her assets in her light yellow gown. The dress has a strap that goes across her chest above the plunging top half of her dress. She wears one lace sleeve on her right arm and her left arm is completely bare.

The bottom of the dress has a large slit exposing her entire left leg along with a sheer piece of fabric that goes down the middle of the dress.

Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle dazzles in a floor-length, asymmetrical dress. Her dress has one long sleeve on her right side and is strapless on the left side. Her left side is extra exposed by a slit around her left leg.

The dress also has statement jewels on her right shoulder and left hip.

Candiace Dillard

Candiace shows off her legs in a gold, shimmery, wrap skirt. The top half of her dress is a bright yellow bow.

She may be nervous about the upcoming reunion, but at least she looks great for it.

Robyn Dixon

Robyn keeps it classy in a yellow floor-length dress. The satin material of the dress hugs her curves in all the right places.

The dress has a turtleneck neckline that flows into long sleeves. The middle of her dress has flattering bandage wraps.

Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy shines in a Beauty and the Beast style gown. The top of her dress has a sweetheart neckline, sleeves that hang off her shoulder, and dazzling silver jewelry.

The bottom of her dress is ruffled and rises to show off her left leg.

Which RHOP reunion look is your favorite?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.