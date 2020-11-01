Candiace Dillard is already nervous about the RHOP reunion, reveals if she’ll return next season alongside Monique Samuels

Candiace Dillard is nervous about the upcoming RHOP reunion, and understandably so.

After all, her fight with Monique Samuels pretty much dominated Season 5 with viewers and castmates chiming in and taking sides.

Since the drama-filled episode aired, we’ve been seeing the aftermath of everything that played out after the physical altercation.

In last week’s episode, Candiace filed charges against the mom-of-three and many of her castmates seem to disagree with her for taking this drastic step.

Nonetheless, we will see how it all ends very soon, as there are only two episodes left in this season of Real Housewives of Potomac.

Then, we will have the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion to look forward to, but not everyone is excited about it.

Understandably, Candiace is having some apprehension about taping what will be a very intense reunion show!

Candiace is not looking forward to the RHOP reunion

During a recent chat with Justin Sylvester from E!’s Just the Sip podcast, the three-season alum opened up about this season of the show.

And of course, the fight between her and Monique had to be mentioned, and it certainly will be the topic of conversation during the reunion.

Because of this, Candiace admits that she’s not exactly anticipating the event.

“I think this is the first year I’m not looking forward to the reunion,” expressed Candiace. “I’m just like, can we just get to it and through it and then take me to the bar?”

At the moment, it’s not clear if the cast will have a virtual reunion or if it will be an in-person affair.

Due to the COVID-19 protocols, some of the Housewives reunions have been virtual. However, the RHONY reunion was taped in-person, so Potomac might get the same treatment.

If it’s the latter, Justin reminded the 33-year-old that the seating arrangement at the reunions is very telling. “If your name is on either couch closer to Andy Cohen, that means that you’re going to have the hardest reunion. Did I lie?”

And he’s not wrong. Usually, the women sitting closest to Andy Cohen on either side are the ones that had the most drama during the season.

Candiace talks about her ideal reunion setup

Candiace has an idea of how she would like the RHOP reunion setup to look.

And it seems she wants something similar to The Real Housewives of New York reunion.

“New York was in person, you saw their set-up,” shares Candiace.

“Andy was at the front of the U. It was like a U-shape. He was at the front and then the girls were spread out 6 feet apart in individual oversized chairs…I want him to be in the middle, though. So he can really field questions to both sides.”

The former pageant queen continued, “So I hope that he’s in the middle if we’re in person and we’re spread out 6 feet apart flanking him…That’s my hope.”

As for whether or not Candiace will return to RHOP for another season, that remains to be seen. She has already expressed that she does not want to be on the show with Monique Samuels.

So, if Monique returns for Season 6, Candiace may not.

She explains, “I don’t see a world where the two of us can exist.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.