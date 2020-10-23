RHONY filming halted for two weeks after cast member caught COVID-19

There has already been a hiccup during the filming of The Real Housewives of New York Season 13, and it’s being blamed on COVID-19.

One of the cast members tested positive for the disease, and it put a halt to production.

Don’t worry, though, because things appear to be back on track.

And the women are back to filming what will undoubtedly be an interesting season.

While we don’t know which RHONY alum caught the deadly virus, what we do know is that the news caused Bravo to immediately shut down production.

Now, a source is sharing more details on the incident.

RHONY cast member tested positive for COVID-19

The Daily Mail shared information from a production insider who spilled the beans on why The Real Housewives of New York had to take a break.

We already know that the women must undergo regular testing and monitoring before filming.

This was how the network found out that one of the RHONY cast members had contracted the disease.

The insider revealed that the women were getting ready to film together when the news broke about one person’s positive diagnosis.

While the media outlet has not shared the name of the cast member who tested positive, the source says that due to Bravo’s interest in the safety of their cast and crew, they jumped into action immediately.

“Production goes to great lengths to keep everyone safe, so as soon as the diagnosis was revealed, filming immediately stopped.”

After shutting down for two weeks, things are back on track.

All the women are now healthy and COVID-19 free, which is why filming has commenced after the shutdown.

“They are filming this weekend at Ramona Singer’s home in Southampton,” noted the source.

And if you checked out Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, or Leah McSweeney’s Instagram stories yesterday, you caught a glimpse of the women at Ramona’s home at what appears to be a pajama party or a sleepover.

Season 13 will be interesting

The source didn’t just spill the beans about the positive COVID-19 diagnosis by the RHONY cast member.

They also shared some juicy info about what we can expect for Season 13, declaring that it “Should be interesting as there is no Dorinda or Tinsley to shake things up.”

As mentioned, Sonja, Ramona, and Leah will be back for Season 13, and joining them are Luann de Lesseps and newbie Eboni K. Williams.

“Watch Leah and Ramona battle it out this season while poor Luann is really struggling without her cabaret or any sort of storyline,” noted the source.

The insider posits that “Luann has… latched onto the newest housewife, Eboni, in a last-ditch attempt to stay relevant. You can tell she is worried this is her last season.”

We can’t wait to see how it all plays out when Season 13 returns sometime in 2021.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus at Bravo.