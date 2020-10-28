Candiace Dillard says the RHOP reunion ‘won’t be easy’ but she is ready to put fight with Monique to bed

Viewers aren’t the only ones anticipating the upcoming RHOP reunion, Candiace Dillard is as well.

And in case you’re wondering why, it’s because it will give her a chance to discuss the physical altercation between her and Monique Samuels, and then put it to rest.

The shocking fight between the former friends has been the main topic of conversation among cast members and fans of the show.

While the fight is just now playing out on TV, it actually took place a year ago.

Now, with only two episodes left before the season ends, it’s almost time for the reunion.

The two women will finally see each other face-to-face and dive deeper into the altercation that everyone has been talking about.

Candiace says her fight with Monique was awful to watch

Candiace recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight via video chat to talk about the fight and the aftermath.

The former pageant queen admits to feeling angry when she had to relive the drama as it played out on TV.

“It was awful to watch,” says Candiace. “My heart was palpitating, I was angry all over again. I was frustrated. I was sad. I was embarrassed. I was every emotion — I was every emotion — it’s still awful to see it playing in perpetuity on the internet.”

However, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member is in a better place, telling the media outlet, “I’m just now starting to get to a place where I can be light about it.”

She continues, “Leading up to everything, I have felt so trapped and so muted because we are contractually obligated to not talk about things that are happening on the show, and there were certain people that were doing a lot of talking through other people and blogs.”

However, now that fans have seen the altercation for themselves, they have a clear view of how things really happened.

“When the fight actually aired, It felt like there was a little bit of a weight was lifted off of me,” confesses the 33-year-old. “People are seeing what actually happened, and seeing people for who they really are versus believing a year of rumors and lies.”

The reunion won’t be easy for Candiace

There are only two episodes left before Season 5 comes to an end, and then it will be time for the reunion.

The RHOP star says, “It’s not going to be easy.”

Adding, “I think the only reason that I’m even OK doing it is because there is a part of me that wants to, I think, laugh and be entertained by whatever version of this ordeal she will bring with her and just finally put it to bed.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.