Monique Samuels explains why charges were dropped and Candiace Dillard can’t sue either

We’re getting more and more insight into the dramatic altercation between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard with each passing day.

The two women had an ongoing feud since last season, and it all came to a head during an episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

During an altercation at a winery, an argument between the two women got physical, with Monique throwing the first punch. During the latest episode, we continued to see the aftermath of the fight.

Last night on the show, Candiace moved forward in pressing charges against the mom-of-three. Now Monique is sharing details about the charges filed against her.

Monique says Candiace ‘only wanted money’

The 37-year-old came with receipts on her Twitter page last night.

Monique told followers she tried to mediate with Candiace, but the former beauty queen only wanted money.

“After I had the meeting with my pastor, I received this email.”

The RHOP alum shared a screenshot of the email in question, which speaks of pursuing a “civil lawsuit” as well as a “complaint” against the Not For Lazy Moms creator.

The email was sent to Monique a week after the incident took place.

Monique continued, “My attorney advised that I only speak to Candice with him present. We asked several times for a mediation sit down, and she and her attorney REFUSED. She didn’t want to hear an apology! She wanted money.”

Monique explains why charges were dropped

Monique continued to address the charges filed against her by Dillard.

“When my attorney said no we’re not paying her anything because this was not an ‘attack’ or an ‘assault,’ but a ‘mutually consented’ altercation (a warning to back up was given followed by her egging on by saying ‘what you gon do? You gon drag me?’)

“Her attorney’s response was… ‘Well we’re going to sue Monique for MILLIONS and Bravo will capture it all!'”

This would explain why the 33-year-old took some time before charges were actually filed against her once close friend.

Last night Candiace explained that she only recently filed the charges against Monique.

At the time, Candiace didn’t reveal to her RHOP castmates that she was actually seeking civil charges.

On Twitter, Monique explained what has become of those charges saying, “Then they filed the complaint…then I countered. Then the state threw both charges out. The End.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.