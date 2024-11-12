General Hospital’s Steve Burton talks final Kelly Monaco scenes: ‘I didn’t have a clear vision’

It’s been over a week since Kelly Monaco’s final scenes aired on General Hospital.

She was fired from the hit ABC soap earlier this year, and Sam was written off the show.

Three poignant goodbyes took place in the hospital.

Nancy Lee Grahn shot her scenes with Kelly and spoke out after they aired. She did a great job conveying what Alexis felt; we see an Emmy in her future.

Dominic Zamprogna also shot scenes with Kelly. The two were romantically paired for a few years, and he spoke out following their goodbye scenes.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Steve Burton finally discussed filming his scenes with Kelly Monaco. It was a big moment for JaSam fans as Jason and Sam were once one of the hottest couples on daytime TV.

Steve Burton addresses Jason and Sam’s goodbye scenes

Steve Burton has worked with Kelly Monaco for the better part of 20 years. They were paired together for many years with a fanbase that could move mountains.

When Steve realized the time had come to shoot his final scene with Kelly, he was unsure how to prepare. He sought advice from his good friend, Maurice Benard (Sonny).

On his podcast, The Daily Drama, Steve talked about it. He said, “Obviously, we have a huge history. Obviously, we’ve worked together for a long time, so there was all of these things going on, but I didn’t have a clear vision.”

Maurice’s advice was whatever happened while filming was supposed to happen, adding that he didn’t need to “force” anything.

JaSam fans were given a montage of the couple’s moments as Jason was in the hospital room with Sam.

What’s next for Jason on General Hospital?

It seems that General Hospital writers aren’t quite sure where to put Jason these days.

They tested him with Anna (Finola Hughes), which certainly was a choice. However, they seem to have deviated from that.

There is a possibility of a connection with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), as he has become her knight in shining armor.

We know Jason will have to make some big decisions, especially regarding Danny (Asher Antonyzyn). He wants to live with his dad, but Jason isn’t equipped to be a full-time dad with the life he leads.

Alexis has already revealed her intentions to move Danny and Scout (Cosette Abinante) in with her, and we can’t see Jason objecting to that. On the other hand, Drew (Cameron Mathison) may be a different story.

For long-time viewers, Jason outliving Sam isn’t anything they saw coming.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.