General Hospital’s Dominic Zamprogna breaks silence on Kelly Monaco exit

It’s been three years since General Hospital paired Kelly Monaco’s Sam with Dominic Zamprogna’s Dante.

The couple seemingly came out of nowhere after Kelly had been paired with leads Steve Burton and Billy Miller.

However, as Sante got things going and built a life together, viewers didn’t hate the pairing.

Sam was doing a noble thing by donating part of her liver to Dante’s ex-wife, Lulu (Alexa Havins); it ended in death for her. She wanted to give Rocco his mother back and ensure his best possible life.

Kelly was fired, leading to this exit storyline. Many of the emotions her scene partners displayed upon Sam’s death were genuine emotions of the actors who will miss her.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Dominic Zamprogna spoke about working with Kelly and the friendship they developed over the last few years when they worked so closely together.

Dominic Zamprogna talks about ‘amazing’ Kelly Monaco

While opening up exclusively to Soap Opera Digest, Dominic Zamprogna revealed what it was like to work with Kelly Monaco.

His monologue was the final scene Kelly shot, which means that following Dante’s emotional goodbye to Sam, Dominic had to do the same with Kelly.

Dominic had nothing but praise for Kelly during her final weeks at working, revealing she was “amazing” the entire time.

Promising their friendship won’t end, he told the publication, “She’s tough as nails and admirable in so many ways, and it’s been cool to become a friend of hers. And that won’t end. It’s just that there is still an ending because you’re not working with someone anymore.”

The two keep in contact at least once a week through text, which is a sweet sentiment.

Nancy Lee Grahn spoke out about Kelly Monaco

After General Hospital aired the scenes where Sam was declared dead, Nancy Lee Grahn spoke out about the emotions in the scenes.

She and Kelly Monaco had a close bond, and Nancy called being her on-screen mother “effortless.”

In the scenes following Sam’s death, Nancy knocks it out of the park with Alexis’ reactions. She puts her all into her emotions, and it is clear that she felt sadness with the loss of Kelly, too.

It’s been tough for Sam fans as they watch the people of Port Charles mourn her loss. The final goodbye scenes for Dante were brutal to watch but brilliantly acted out.

As the final goodbyes come, viewers are still not happy with the loss of Kelly Monaco after two decades on the ABC soap.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.