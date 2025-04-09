Gabby Windey gets Traitors paycheck; says NBC is ‘less than happy’ with her behavior

The Traitors Season 3 winner Gabby Windey is in a good mood because she’s finally received her long-awaited prize money.

The cash payment didn’t arrive soon enough for the disgruntled reality TV star, who expressed annoyance at the network over the delayed payment.

Meanwhile, Gabby admitted, “NBC is less than happy” with her for calling them out.

The competition was filmed several months ago and aired from January 9 to March 6.

However, the winners were waiting for their cash after the season ended.

Gabby ranted about it on Watch What Happens Live, where she appeared alongside fellow winner Dylan Efron.

The 34-year-old played a game of Rose and Thorn, and that’s when she aired her grievance with NBCUniversal.

She said her rose was winning the show, but she still hadn’t seen a dime of the winnings as she called out Bravo, NBC, and Peacock.

When asked to name her thorn, she bluntly exclaimed, “Not receiving my money.”

Host Andy Cohen found humor in Gabby’s comments, but the network did not.

Several news outlets and blogs picked up the story, and the clip has been reposted all over social media.

Gabby Windey shares an update on The Traitors prize money

It took almost a year, but Gabby finally has her Season 3 prize money, so let the shopping spree begin.

The Traitors winner shared the news on a recent episode of her podcast, Long Winded with Gabby Windey.

She told the listeners, “You will be happy to know I received my money. NBC is less than happy with my behavior.”

However, if you thought Gabby was fazed by the network’s displeasure at her calling them out, you better think again.

The Bachelorette alum had no regrets about her behavior, exclaiming, “That’s the way we needed to be.”

“Oops, I’m sorry I screamed on live TV three different times. I didn’t know it would cause such a stir,” she added.

Gabby had to share her prize money with three other winners

Gabby wasn’t the only Faithful who made it to the end of The Traitors Season 3; there were three others by her side.

The other winners were Dylan Efron, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Dolores Catania.

The foursome opted to end the game with a final pool prize of $204,300.

That means Gabby, Dolores, Dylan, and Lord Ivar had to split that amount four ways.

The Traitors Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.