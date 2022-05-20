Former The Challenge star says he’s ready to ‘bring the drama’ to All Stars, calls out Jersey Shore star

Cast members from MTV’s The Challenge: Inferno II season in 2005. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge: All Stars, fans are getting to see returning OGs from MTV’s past, mainly from The Real World and Road Rules shows. It’s brought cast members back after many years away from reality TV, including All Stars champions Yes Duffy, Jonna Mannion, and MJ Garrett.

The latter two OGs, who were the winners of the All Stars 2 season, came from seasons of MTV’s The Real World, where MTV picked strangers to coexist in an apartment, loft, or house. Many of them moved on to The Challenge after RW, and some won championships.

Another former star of The Real World and The Challenge now seems ready to throw his hat into contention for All Stars. In a recent series of tweets, he not only said he wants to compete but also suggested a battle between Jersey Shore and Real World stars.

Real World and Challenge star ready for All Stars?

Earlier this week, former The Real World: Los Angeles star Jon Brennan was active on Twitter, where he teased the possibility he’d join a future season of The Challenge: All Stars. In his first tweet, he responded to Challenge superfan @GamerVev about needing to see more drama on the current spinoff season, All Stars 3.

Jon replied to the tweet, suggesting he’d “bring the drama” and would “start telling everyone” what he thinks of them.

In a follow-up tweet, Jon got a bit more detailed about his Challenge history, saying he should have never volunteered to go into the Inferno elimination for Mike “The Miz” Mizanin against Dan Renzi.

“I’m ready for retribution. #iAintDoneChallengingYet You want OG? I started this mess #mic drop,” he tweeted.

Based on his resume, Brennan, 47, would’ve qualified for The Challenge: All Stars 3. His first appearance on MTV’s competition series was Road Rules: All Stars, also The Challenge’s debut season. His castmates included Eric Nies and Cynthia Roberts.

Everyone on that first season ended up winning The Challenge, which technically makes Jon a finalist and winner. He also competed in two more seasons, with Battle of the Seasons in 2002 and The Inferno II in 2005.

In another tweet, Jon mentioned that he was “making” The Challenge before many of the current All Stars even heard of reality TV.

“Tired of them roading my coat tails,” he tweeted, along with the hashtag, “#TheNEWjonbrennan.”

He returned for Paramount Plus’ The Real World Homecoming: New York, a reunion involving his original Los Angeles cast as they hashed out any differences and attempted to make amends where possible.

Interestingly, Jon responded to a tweet on Thursday in which he questioned when Bunim Muray and Mark Long would create a version of The Challenge featuring stars from Homecoming.

Jon called out Jersey Shore cast, including The Situation

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Jon also reacted to a recent tweet from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Brennan’s reaction was based on a statement that the cast of Jersey Shore shared upon news of a reboot version of the show coming to MTV.

“Wait,… @itsthesituation you think YOU invented reality shows on @mtv? There is a situation alright, you crazy,” Jon tweeted at the Jersey Shore star.

Days ago, many of the OG Jersey Shore stars shared a statement that they weren’t in support of the new reboot version of the show. Their statement included the line “as a cast that took a chance on a network in need,” referring to MTV.

“We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers,” the statement said.

In another tweet, Jon took his thoughts about Jersey shore a bit further, suggesting a Real World vs. Jersey Shore version of The Challenge, featuring a Hall Brawl. He tagged castmates including Mark Long, Derrick Kosinski, Brad Fiorenza, Mike Mizanin, Beth Stolarczyk, and host TJ Lavin and Bunim Murray.

It seems Jon is doing all he can right now to get a call for some sort of reality TV show or spinoff. While he’s had some great suggestions for other spinoffs, it seems The Challenge: All Stars is currently the best place to be for OGs. As of this report, there’s no word on if or when an All Stars Season 4 will happen, but Jon Brennan seems more than ready for the competition.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.