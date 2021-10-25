Former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison proposed to girlfriend Lauren Zima

Former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison is officially engaged to Lauren Zima months after departing from the franchise. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison has put those days behind him and is looking to his future with his new fiance Lauren Zima.

Chris revealed that he popped the question to Lauren in Napa Valley Wine County.

He uploaded a post to his Instagram to announce the big news.

Chris gets down on one knee in front of Lauren right beside a private table set up for them in front of the beautiful Napa landscape.

He captioned the post, “I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!”

In the other two pics he posted, he and Lauren look down at her new ring and hold champagne glasses.

Lauren posted the same pictures on her Instagram.

Lauren wrote a heartfelt message to Chris in the caption of her post.

“We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this,” she wrote. “You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest.”

Chris Harrison receives support from Bachelor Nation

Chris Harrison received plenty of support from past and present Bachelor Nation stars in the comments section of his post.

JP Rosenbaum, who recently got divorced from The Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert, gave Chris a “Mazel tov!”

Meanwhile, former The Bachelor lead Sean Lowe joked around, making a reference to The Bachelor.

“Congrats buddy! I feel like you should’ve dumped someone right before proposing to Lauren, but your way works too!” He exclaimed.

Current The Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe also congratulated the man who once held her position.

“Oh my goodnessssssssssss congratulations you two,” she enthused. “This is perfect.”

Jared Haibon, who married Ashley Iaconetti after their time on Bachelor in Paradise, also enthusiastically congratulated the newly engaged couple.

Former Bachelorette lead Andi Dorfman also had kind words for Chris.

“Awwww yay!!!! Congrats you two!!! Cheers to a fabulous duo! Sending lots of love,” she commented.

Why Chris Harrison left The Bachelor

Chris Harrison departed from The Bachelor after he got involved with the franchise’s racism controversy.

After Rachael Kirkconnell was exposed for racially insensitive social media content, Chris volunteered to speak on behalf of the Bachelor contestant.

Even though Rachael hadn’t spoken out on the matter, Chris Harrison did an interview with Bachelor Nation star Rachel Lindsay on the matter.

Chris argued that 2018, the time Rachael posted the content, was a different time. When Rachel tried to argue that wasn’t a valid excuse, Chris got defensive.

After the backlash he faced following the interview, Chris stepped down from hosting the rest of Matt James’s season of The Bachelor.

After being passed on for The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Harrison walked away from the franchise with a $9 million buyout.

His official replacement host is Jesse Palmer.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2022.