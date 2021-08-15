Florence Mueller said Will wasn’t her first choice on Love Island USA’s Casa Amor

Flo and Will on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Florence Mueller was one of the Casa Amor girls on Love Island USA, and as anyone who watched knows, that was not a great time to come on the show.

One Casa Amor person made it to the finals in Charlie Lynch. No other guy even got to return to the villa after Casa Amor and the two girls who came back were gone almost instantly.

Flo is the one that people remember the most, though, because she is the talking point concerning Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama’s relationship.

The irony is that Will was not even Flo’s first choice in Casa Amor. He wasn’t even her second choice.

Flo talks about Casa Amor options on Love Island USA

Florence Mueller said that the girls coming into Casa Amor did not get to see the last recoupling before the guys showed up because the producers didn’t want them to know what was going on with the current couples.

That made it a shock when the guys showed up and her number one choice was not with them.

Flo said she wanted Javonny Vega, and she wasn’t the only one.

Cashay Proudfoot said that Shannon St. Clair, Trina Njoroge, and Kyra Lizama voted to dump Javonny from the island because they felt he had no chance to find a girl on Love Island USA.

That was far from the truth.

Several girls have said that they all had their eyes on Javonny, including Leslie Golden and Genny Shawcross.

Add Flo to that list.

“I always knew that I liked Will,” Flo said in an interview with After the Island. “I’ll be honest, I was going in for Wes or Javonny. A lot of us were hoping for Javonny because he didn’t get any attention at the beginning, and everyone’s like ‘where’s Javonny?'”

Flo settles on Will at Casa Amor

Flo said she was thrown off because Javonny wasn’t there, and she had a second choice in Wes Ogsbury, who was also gone.

While Flo said that she is really happy to see Wes and Aimee so happy together, she felt that Javonny was eliminated from the villa at the worst possible time.

However, she ended up looking at Will, who was her third choice and the only other guy left she was interested in.

“I figured I would go for Will and, like, follow my heart,” Flo said. “I grabbed him for a chat, and that chat was great. That chat led to another chat and we were getting along so good. It just felt so natural, you know?”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.